LIC AAO Application Form 2023: Application Form Link (Active), Steps to Apply, Fee

LIC AAO Application Form 2023: LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) application form link is active for 300 vacancies. Get the direct link to apply for LIC AAO exam here. Check apply online date, last date, fee, documents to upload and more.

LIC AAO Application Form 2023: Life Insurance Corporation is inviting online applications from eligible Indian candidates for the post of LIC Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO Generalist). The LIC AAO Application Form 2023 link is active from 15th January 2023 onwards. On the other hand, the last date to fill LIC AAO application form and make payment of application fee is 31st January 2023. It is mandatory for candidates to register online to be considered for the LIC AAO Selection Process 2023.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 is being held for filling up a total of 300 vacancies for the post of Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO Generalist) - 31st Batch in the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

LIC AAO Application Date 2023

The authorities have announced the detailed exam calendar for the LIC AAO Application Form 2023. Candidates can go through the table below to the important dates corresponding to different events.

LIC AAO Apply Online 2023 Events LIC AAO Important Dates LIC AAO Online Registration Commences 15th January 2023 LIC AAO Online Registration Ends 31st January 2023 LIC Last Date for Payment of Fees 31st January 2023

LIC AAO Eligibility Criteria

The Corporation has laid out detailed eligibility criteria such as age limit, educational qualifications for the post of LIC AAO. Candidates should check the detailed eligibility criteria before filling out the LIC AAO Application Form 2023.

Candidates need to a Citizen of India. They must be at least 21 years old as on 1st January 2023. They should possess Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized Indian University/Institution.

LIC AAO Registration Process 2023

The link to the LIC AAO application form is currently active on the official website. The registration formality has to be completed to generate the registration number and password. Candidates can apply online from 15th January 2023 to 31st January 2023. No other mode of application will be accepted.

For LIC AAO Application Form 2023 Link, Click Here

Before applying online, candidates should ensure to scan their photograph, signature, thumb impression, and handwritten declaration ensuring that both the photograph and signature adhere to the specified specifications. Candidates should have a valid personal email ID and mobile number which should be kept active till the completion of the LIC AAO Recruitment Process.

Documents for LIC AAO Application Form 2023

The candidates while filling out the LIC AAO application form have to keep certain documents handy. These documents need to be scanned within the size limit prescribed by the competent. Resort to the table below to get insight regarding the scanned documents.

Documents Name File Type File Size Guidelines Photograph jpg/jpeg 20kb-50kb Passport size color photograph with white background in the limit of (4.5cm x 3.5cm) 200 x 230 pixels (preferred) Signature jpg/jpeg 10kb-20kb Sign using black ink in handwriting. 140 x 60 pixels (preferred) Left thumb impression jpg/jpeg 20kb-50kb On a white paper using the black or blue link. 240 x 240 pixels in 200 DPI (Preferred for required quality) i.e. 3 cm * 3 cm (Width * Height) Hand Written Declaration jpg/jpeg 50kb-100kb On a white paper using the black or blue ink. 800 x 400 pixels in 200 DPI (Preferred for required quality) i.e. 10 cm * 5 cm (Width * Height)

LIC AAO Hand Written Declaration 2023

As per the requisites during LIC AAO Registration Process, candidates must adhere to writing the LIC AAO Hand Written Declaration in their own handwriting and in English only. If the Hand Written Declaration is written by anybody else or in any other language, the application will be rejected.

Candidates can refer to the text for the LIC AAO Hand Written Declaration 2023 below:

Text for LIC AAO Hand Written Declaration

“I, _______ (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required.”

Steps to Fill LIC AAO Application Form 2023

The LIC AAO application form has to be filled in online mode only. The authorities will not allow application form editing post its submission. Hence, the candidates are advised to complete the LIC AAO registration form formalities carefully using the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of LIC (Recruitment of AAO Generalist under the Careers tab) or click on the LIC AAO Application Form Link below.

Step 2: To register the application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter your Name, Contact details and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

Step 3: Candidates are advised to carefully fill out and verify the details filled in the online application. Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' buttons.

Step 4: Candidates can proceed to upload a Photo & Signature as per the specifications. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before FINAL SUBMIT.

Step 5: Click on the 'Payment' Tab and proceed with payment.

LIC AAO Application Fee

After filling out the LIC AAO application form, the candidates will be required to pay the application fee as prescribed for their category. The modes of payment of application fee payment has to be done using an online payment method like Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/MasterCard/Maestro)/Credit Cards/Internet Banking/Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets etc.

Check out the category-wise application fee admissible to the LIC AAO recruitment.