Lok Sabha Secretariat Admit Card 2021 Released for Translator Post @loksabha.nic.in, Check Direct Link

Lok Sabha Secretariat Admit Card 2021: Parliament of India (Lok sabha) has released the admit card for the post of Translator on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for Translator post can download the Lok Sabha Secretariat Admit Card 2021 from the official website i.e-loksabha.nic.in.

Parliament of India (Lok sabha) has uploaded the details of the Admit Card for Translator post against Advt. no 01/2020 on its official website. Candidates who have applied for Translator Post can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website. Candidates can get all the details including attendance sheet and general instructions for the exam on the Admit Card available on the official website.

It is noted that Parliament of India (Lok sabha) is set to conduct the examination for the post of Translator in Lok Sabha Secretariat on 7th March 2021. Under Preliminary Examination, candidates will have to appear for multiple choice objective type exam for the subjects including General Knowledge and Current Affairs/ General English and General Hindi. There will be 50 multiple choice objective type questions in each part for the prelim exam. Candidates applied for the Parliament of India (Lok sabha) Translator post can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Lok Sabha Secretariat Admit Card 2021 for Translator Post





How to Download: Lok Sabha Secretariat Admit Card 2021 for Translator Post