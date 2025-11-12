Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
Focus
Quick Links

Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 12, 2025, 16:58 IST

Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025: Madhya Pradesh schools will observe holidays on 5 November for Guru Nanak Jayanti and 15 November for National Tribal Pride Day in 2025. These holidays let students celebrate India’s spiritual and cultural heritage, honoring Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings and Birsa Munda’s remarkable contribution to tribal pride and freedom.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025
Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025

Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025: November 2025 brings a few meaningful holidays for school students across Madhya Pradesh, giving them a chance to celebrate important festivals and cultural events. These holidays not only provide a break from academics but also help students understand the rich traditions and historical significance behind each occasion. 

The month includes celebrations like Guru Nanak Jayanti, honoring the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, and National Tribal Pride Day (Birsa Munda Jayanti), commemorating the legacy of the great tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. These holidays promote unity, respect for cultural diversity, and awareness of India’s spiritual and tribal heritage among young learners.

Madhya Pradesh School Holiday in November 2025

Students in Madhya Pradesh can look forward to a few important holidays in November 2025. These holidays offer them time to celebrate cultural events and take a short break from their studies.

Date

Day

Holiday Name

Type of Holiday

5 November 2025

Wednesday

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Public Holiday

15 November 2025

Saturday

National Tribal Pride Day (Birsa Munda Jayanti)

Public Holiday

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism. On this day, prayers, kirtans, and processions are organized in gurdwaras across Madhya Pradesh and the country. Schools remain closed to allow students and families to participate in the celebrations. It is a day to spread the message of peace, equality, and kindness.

National Tribal Pride Day (Birsa Munda Jayanti)

National Tribal Pride Day, also known as Birsa Munda Jayanti, honors the great tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda. This day celebrates his contribution to India’s independence movement and his efforts to protect tribal rights and culture. In Madhya Pradesh, schools and government offices remain closed, and various cultural programs are organized to remember his legacy and bravery.

Also read: 

बाल दिवस पर 10 लाइनें और निबंध हिंदी में 

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News