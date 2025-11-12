Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025: November 2025 brings a few meaningful holidays for school students across Madhya Pradesh, giving them a chance to celebrate important festivals and cultural events. These holidays not only provide a break from academics but also help students understand the rich traditions and historical significance behind each occasion.

The month includes celebrations like Guru Nanak Jayanti, honoring the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, and National Tribal Pride Day (Birsa Munda Jayanti), commemorating the legacy of the great tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. These holidays promote unity, respect for cultural diversity, and awareness of India’s spiritual and tribal heritage among young learners.

Madhya Pradesh School Holiday in November 2025

