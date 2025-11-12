Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025: November 2025 brings a few meaningful holidays for school students across Madhya Pradesh, giving them a chance to celebrate important festivals and cultural events. These holidays not only provide a break from academics but also help students understand the rich traditions and historical significance behind each occasion.
The month includes celebrations like Guru Nanak Jayanti, honoring the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, and National Tribal Pride Day (Birsa Munda Jayanti), commemorating the legacy of the great tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. These holidays promote unity, respect for cultural diversity, and awareness of India’s spiritual and tribal heritage among young learners.
Madhya Pradesh School Holiday in November 2025
Students in Madhya Pradesh can look forward to a few important holidays in November 2025. These holidays offer them time to celebrate cultural events and take a short break from their studies.
Date
Day
Holiday Name
Type of Holiday
5 November 2025
Wednesday
Guru Nanak Jayanti
Public Holiday
15 November 2025
Saturday
National Tribal Pride Day (Birsa Munda Jayanti)
Public Holiday
Guru Nanak Jayanti
Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism. On this day, prayers, kirtans, and processions are organized in gurdwaras across Madhya Pradesh and the country. Schools remain closed to allow students and families to participate in the celebrations. It is a day to spread the message of peace, equality, and kindness.
National Tribal Pride Day (Birsa Munda Jayanti)
National Tribal Pride Day, also known as Birsa Munda Jayanti, honors the great tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda. This day celebrates his contribution to India’s independence movement and his efforts to protect tribal rights and culture. In Madhya Pradesh, schools and government offices remain closed, and various cultural programs are organized to remember his legacy and bravery.
