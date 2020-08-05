MAHA TET Provisional Result 2020 declared @mahatet.in: Check here on Direct Link; Download PDF

MAHA TET Provisional Result 2020: Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has declared the provisional result of the Maharashtra TET 2019 exam held on 19th January this year. Candidates who gave MAHA TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 can check their results now by visiting the official website. Moreover, we have shared the direct link on which candidates can check the interim result without any difficulty. To check the result of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test, candidates need to enter their login details including the TET Registration ID and Password. Here is the direct link on which the results can be checked:

Check MAHA TET Result 2020-Direct Link

The MAHA TET result released by the Maharashtra board is a provisional one. Candidates, who have grievances against the results regarding non-application of reservation category, can fill up the grievance form online by logging in on the link mentioned above. While filing the complaint, candidates need to upload required documents to prove their claims. The grievances can be filed till August 15, 2020. The final results will be announced after the review of these complaints.

The MAHATET 2019 exam was conducted on 19th January 2020 in two shifts for Paper I and Paper II. Candidates who want to teach Class 1 to 5 appeared for MAHA TET Paper 1 and candidates who want to teach Class 6 to 8 appeared for MAHA TET Paper 2. Check the official notice regarding the Maha TET provisional result below:

When will MAHA TET Final Result 2019-2020 release?

The Maharashtra board will declare the final results of the MAHATET 2019 exam soon after analysing the grievances received against the provisional result. Candidates who will qualify the exam will be awarded with the MAHA TET Certificate from the education offices.

