MAHA TET Answer Key 2020 PDF out @ mahatet.in: Download Paper 1 & 2 Keys here; Raise Objections Now

Maha TET Answer Key 2020 Paper 1 & 2 out mahatet.in. Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has released the preliminary Maharashtra TET Answer Keys, allowing candidates to challenge incorrect questions and answers of Mahatet 2019-20 exam. Candidates who gave Maha TET 2020 exam can raise objections to faulty answer keys till 10th February 2020. So, Download Mahatet Answer Key 2020 PDF of Paper 1 and Paper 2 Set A/B/C/D of all languages here. Tally the answers marked by you in Maha TET exam with the answers mentioned in official answer keys to know your expected Maha TET Result 2020. Check below the direct link as well as the detailed process to raise objections to the Maharashtra TET answer keys along with PDF files of all the keys.

Maharashtra board conducted the Maha TET 2020 exam on January 19. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in written format and candidates had to mark their answers in the OMR Sheet. A total of 150 MCQs were asked in both the papers. However, there is no negative marking. You just need to obtain the specified Mahatet passing marks to qualify the Maharashtra TET exam and get the Maha TET Certificate. The Maha TET Result will be based on the Maha TET final Answer Keys.

So, Download PDF Maha TET Answer Key 2020 below of all languages of Paper 1 and Paper 2 and raise objections now:

Steps to download Maharashtra TET Answer Key 2019-20

Step 1: Visit mahatet.in

Step 2: Click on “अंतरिम उत्तरसूची”

Step 3: Download Answer Key of your paper & language

Download Maha TET Answer Key PDF 2020 here

How to raise objections to Maha TET Answer Key 2020?

In order to raise objections to incorrect answer keys of Maharashtra TET 2020 exam, candidates need to submit a strong proof and pay a certain fee. Have a look at the detailed process to raise objections to faulty answer keys:

Step 1: Visit mahatet.in

Step 2: Click on “अंतरिम उत्तरसूची आक्षेप नोंदणी”

Step 3: Enter your Registration ID and password

Step 4: Raise Objections along with proof

Step 5: Pay the fee

Step 6: Save the confirmation page