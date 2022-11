Maharashtra State Board HSC Biology Syllabus 2023: Download the latest Class 12 biology syllabus for the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education HSC Board Exams 2023 in PDF format.

Maharashtra State Board HSC Biology Syllabus 2023: Biology is one of the main subjects studied in the science stream in the Maharashtra State Board and is essential to master for those wishing to venture into the medical field, be it as a doctor, researcher or forensic expert.

There are two main branches of biology: botany and zoology. Botany deals with the study of plants, while zoology refers to the study of animals. Both hold equal importance in the field of biology. The Maharashtra State Board Class 12 syllabus also covers both botany and zoology.

The Maharashtra State Board HSC exams 2023 are fast approaching, and while students are busy in preparation, it’s also important to keep up to date with the latest syllabus.

On that account, we bring you this article covering the latest and updated syllabus for the Maharashtra State Board HSC Biology Class 12 exam 2023. Both the theory and practical sections can be found in the PDF attached at the end of the article.

Maharashtra State Board HSC Biology Syllabus for Class 12

Section I – BOTANY

Unit 1: Genetics and Evolution :

Chapter 1 - Genetic Basis of Inheritance:

Mendelian inheritance. Deviations from Mendelian ratio (gene interactionincomplete dominance, co-dominance, multiple alleles and Inheritance of blood groups), Pleiotropy, Elementary idea of polygenic inheritance.

Chapter 2 - Gene: its nature, expression and regulation:

Modern concept of gene in brief-cistron, muton and recon. DNA as genetic material, the structure of DNA as given by Watson and Crick's model, DNA Packaging, semi-conservative replication of eukaryotic DNA.

RNA: General structure, types and functions.

Protein Synthesis; central dogma, Transcription; Translation-Genetic Code, Gene Expression and Gene Regulation (The Lac operon as a typical model of gene regulation).

Unit 2: Biotechnology and its application:

Chapter 3 - Biotechnology: Process and Application :

Genetic engineering (Recombinant DNA technology):

Transposons, Plasmids, Bacteriophages; Producing Restriction Fragments,

Preparing and cloning a DNA Library, Gene Amplification (PCR). Application of Biotechnology in Agriculture – BT crops Biosafety Issues (Biopiracy and patents)

Unit 3: Biology and Human Welfare :

Chapter 4 - Enhancement in Food Production

Plant Breeding

Tissue Culture: Concept of Cellular Totipotency,

Requirements of Tissue Culture (in brief),

Callus Culture, Suspension Culture. Single Cell Protein. Biofortification.

Chapter 5 - Microbes in Human Welfare:

Microbes in Household food processing.

Microbes in Industrial Production.

Microbes in Sewage Treatment.

Microbes in Biogas (energy) Production.

Microbes as Biocontrol Agents.

Microbes as Biofertilizers.

Unit 4: Plant Physiology :

Chapter 6 - Photosynthesis

Autotrophic nutrition

Site of Photosynthesis

Photosynthetic Pigments and their role.

Light-Dependent Reactions (Cyclic and non-cyclic photophosphorylation)

Light-Independent Reactions (C3 and C4 Pathways)

Chemiosmotic hypothesis, Photorespiration, Factors affecting Photosynthesis. Law of limiting factors.

Chapter 7 - Respiration

ATP as currency of Energy

Mechanism of Aerobic (Glycolysis, TCA Cycle and Electron Transport System) and Anaerobic Respiration.

Fermentation

Exchange of gases

Amphibolic pathway. Respiratory quotient of Nutrients.

Significance of Respiration.

Unit 5: Reproduction in Organisms :

Chapter 8 - Reproduction in Plants

Modes of Reproduction (Asexual and Sexual).

Asexual reproduction; uniparental modesvegetative propagation, micropropagation

Sexual Reproduction: structure of flower

Development of male gametophyte, Structure of anatropous ovule.

Development of female Gametophyte.

Pollination: Types and Agencies.

Outbreeding devices; pollen-pistil interaction.

Double Fertilization: Process and Significance.

Post-fertilization changes (development of endosperm and embryo, development of seed and formation of fruit)

Special modes-apomixis, parthenocarpy, polyembryony. Significance of seed and fruit formation.

Unit 6: Ecology and Environment

Chapter 9: Organisms and Environment -I : Habitat and Niche

Ecosystems: Patterns, components, productivity and decomposition, energy flow; pyramids of number, biomass, energy; nutrient cycling (carbon and phosphorous).

Ecological succession, Ecological servicescarbon fixation, pollination, oxygen release. Environmental issues: agrochemicals and their effects, solid waste management, Green house effect and global warming, ozone depletion, deforestation, case studies (any two).

Section II - ZOOLOGY

Unit 1: Genetics and Evolution :

Chapter 10 - Origin and the Evolution of Life :

Origin of Life: Early Earth, Spontaneous, assembly of organic compounds,

Evolution: Darwin’s contribution, Modern Synthetic Theory of evolution, Biological Evidences, Mechanism of evolution; Gene flow and genetic drift; HardyWeinberg principle; Adaptive radiation. Origin and Evolution of Human being.

Chapter 11 - Chromosomal Basis of Inheritance

The Chromosomal Theory.

Chromosomes.

Linkage and Crossing Over.

Sex-linked Inheritance (Haemophilia and colour blindness).

Sex Determination in Human being, birds, honey bee.Mendelian disorders in humans-Thalassemia. Chromosomal disorders in human: Down’s syndrome, Turner’s syndrome and Klinefelter's syndrome.

Unit 2: Biotechnology and its application:

Chapter 12- Genetic Engineering and Genomics

DNA Finger Printing.

Genomics and Human Genome Project.

Biotechnological Applications in Health:

Human insulin and vaccine production,

Gene Therapy. Transgenic animals.

Unit 3: Biology and Human Welfare

Chapter 13- Human Health and Diseases

Concepts of Immunology: Immunity Types, Vaccines,

Structure of Antibody, Antigen-Antibody Complex, Antigens on blood cells.

Pathogens and Parasites (Amoebiasis, Malaria, Filariasis, Ascariasis, Typhoid, Pneumonia, Common cold and ring worm).

Adolescence, drug and alcohol abuse. Cancer and AIDS.

Chapter 14- Animal Husbandry

Management of Farms and Farm Animals.

Dairy.

Poultry.

Animal Breeding.

Bee-Keeping.

Fisheries.

Sericulture

Lac culture

Unit 4: Human Physiology :

Chapter 15- Circulation

Blood composition and coagulation, Blood groups.

Structure and pumping action of Heart. Blood Vessels.

Pulmonary and Systemic Circulation.

Heart beat and Pulse. Rhythmicity of Heart beat. Cardiac output, Regulation of cardiac activity.

Blood related disorders: Hypertension, coronary artery disease, angina pectoris, and heart failure.

ECG, Lymphatic System (Brief idea): Composition of lymph and its functions.

Chapter 16- Excretion and osmoregulation

Modes of excretion-Ammonotelism, ureotelism, uricotelism.

Excretory System.

Composition and formation of urine.

Role of Kidney in Osmoregulation.

Regulation of kidney function: reninangiotensin, atrial natriuretic factor, ADH and Diabetes inspidus, role of other organs in excretion.

Disorders; Kidney failure, Dialysis, Kidney stone (renal calculi). Transplantation. Uraemia, nephritis.

Chapter 17- Control and Co-ordination

Nervous System

Structure and functions of brain and Spinal cord, brief idea about PNS and ANS.

Transmission of nerve impulse.

Reflex action.

Sensory receptors (eye and ear), Sensory perception, general idea of other sense organs.

Endocrine System

Endocrine glands

Hormones and their functions

Mechanism of hormone action.

Hormones as messengers and regulators.

Hormonal imbalance and diseases:

Common disorders (Dwarfism, Acromegaly, cretinism, goiter, exopthalmic goiter, Diabetes mellitus, Addison’s disease)

Unit 5: Reproduction in Organisms :

Chapter 18- Human Reproduction

Reproductive system in male and female.

Histology of testis and ovary.

Reproductive cycle.

Production of gametes, fertilization, implantation.

Embryo development up to three germinal layers.

Pregnancy, placenta, parturition and lactation (Elementary idea).

Reproductive health-birth control, Contraception and sexually transmitted diseases.MTP, Amniocentesis; Infertility and assisted reproductive technologiesIVF, ZIFT, GIFT (elementary idea for general awareness).

Unit 6: Ecology and Environment :

Chapter 19-Organisms and Environment-II :

Population and ecological adaptations: population interactions-mutualism, competition, predation, parasitism, population attributes- growth, birth rate and death rate, age distribution.

Biodiversity and its conservationBiodiversity- concept, patterns, importance, loss. Threats to and need for biodiversity conservation, Hotspots, endangered organisms, extinction, red data book, biosphere reserves, national parks and sanctuaries. Environmental issues: air pollution and its control, water pollution and its control and radioactive waste management. (Case studies any two)

Biology is a fairly easy science subject in comparison to physics and chemistry, but only if you apply yourself. It’s also important to know about the right syllabus so you don’t end up wasting your precious time. We’ve provided the link to both the practical and theoretical sections for the Maharashtra State Board HSC Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2023.

Good luck for your exams!