Maharashtra State Board HSC Hindi Syllabus 2023: Download Syllabus in PDF format

Maharashtra State Board HSC Hindi Syllabus 2023: Hindi is a widely spoken language of India. It is one of the official languages of India. Hindi has been widely influenced by and influenced several other languages.
The subject code for Hindi language course in Maharashtra HSC is 04. In this article, we will provide Hindi syllabus contents made available by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education for class 12 students for the academic year 2022-23.
The students can also check the evaluation scheme for the paper towards the end.
View Maharashtra State Board HSC Hindi Syllabus 2023
|
Download Maharashtra State Board HSC Hindi Syllabus 2023 in PDF format
Hindi is one of the eleven modern Indian language courses offered by Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The eleven modern Indian languages offered to Maharashtra HSC students are:
- Marathi
- Hindi
- Urdu
- Gujarati
- Kannada
- Tamil
- Telugu
- Malayalam
- Sindhi
- Punjabi
- Bengali
Scheme of Evaluation
The scheme of evaluation for written test in Hindi:
|
UNIT
|
MARKS
|
1
|
Prose
|
22
|
2
|
Poetry
|
18
|
3
|
Grammar
|
10
|
4
|
Writing
|
20
|
5
|
Rapid Reading
|
10
|
TOTAL
|
80
The scheme of evaluation for oral test in Hindi:
|
UNIT
|
MARKS
|
1
|
Listening
|
5
|
2
|
Loud reading
|
5
|
3
|
Speaking
|
5
|
4
|
Conversation
|
5
|
TOTAL
|
80
All the best!