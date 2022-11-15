Maharashtra State Board HSC Hindi Syllabus 2023: Download Syllabus in PDF format

Maharashtra State Board HSC Hindi Syllabus 2023: In this article, view the evaluation scheme and download the syllabus of Hindi for HSC Class 12 in PDF format.

Maharashtra State Board HSC Hindi Syllabus 2023: Hindi is a widely spoken language of India. It is one of the official languages of India. Hindi has been widely influenced by and influenced several other languages.

The subject code for Hindi language course in Maharashtra HSC is 04. In this article, we will provide Hindi syllabus contents made available by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education for class 12 students for the academic year 2022-23.

The students can also check the evaluation scheme for the paper towards the end.

View Maharashtra State Board HSC Hindi Syllabus 2023

Hindi is one of the eleven modern Indian language courses offered by Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The eleven modern Indian languages offered to Maharashtra HSC students are:

Marathi Hindi Urdu Gujarati Kannada Tamil Telugu Malayalam Sindhi Punjabi Bengali

Scheme of Evaluation

The scheme of evaluation for written test in Hindi:

UNIT MARKS 1 Prose 22 2 Poetry 18 3 Grammar 10 4 Writing 20 5 Rapid Reading 10 TOTAL 80

The scheme of evaluation for oral test in Hindi:

UNIT MARKS 1 Listening 5 2 Loud reading 5 3 Speaking 5 4 Conversation 5 TOTAL 80

