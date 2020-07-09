Manipal University Jaipur – Where Academic Excellence Meets Industry Expectations

Established in 2011, under the aegis of Manipal Education Group – a respected name in the higher education domain for over 67 years – Manipal University Jaipur has shaped into an institution that redefines academic excellence in the region. Over the last decade, Manipal University Jaipur has emerged as a go to destination for students, who are looking for academic education that can help them leave their mark in the job market. The multidisciplinary university offers a multitude of courses and programmes in all three, i.e., traditional, professional and technical domains at undergraduate, postgraduate and even doctoral levels. Over the years, the varsity has also gained trust and respect of the leading industry players, especially recruiters, who trust it to deliver trained talent that has been trained in both hard or technical skills as well as soft skills.

Why Manipal University Jaipur?

In the last decade, Manipal University Jaipur has carved a niche for itself, among the academic institutions in the region, based on some important pillars that make its students stand out and apart from the others. Some of these are discussed in brief below:

Infrastructure

The University has the best infrastructure facilities and the entire campus is Wi-Fi enabled with adequate ICT facilities. The University has state-of-the-art well-equipped laboratories with some of the laboratories established in collaboration with corporates like C-DAC, Bosch, Siemens, Rexroth. The University also has supercomputing facility with PARAM-SHAVAK.

All classrooms, offices, and hostels are air-conditioned, and the entire campus is provided with solar energy, protected with fire alarms and covered by CCTV with a monitoring center.

The university has both indoor and outdoor playgrounds, general rooms for boys and girls, two multimedia AC auditoriums and an amphitheater. The university has outdoor sports facility for the games like football, cricket, hockey, basketball, volleyball, tennis, squash and athletes. Indoor facilities include state-of-the-art gymnasium, badminton, table tennis and carrom-chess hall etc. To meet international standards, the university provides individual coaches and financial support along with the necessary equipment for all the sports. The university has gained name and fame in the international arena especially in shooting and archery.

The university's library is automated through EASYLIB library management software with barcode and RFID technology with KOHA library management software. The library also has e-data resources and e-books. The University has membership with DELNET, Indian Academy of Social Sciences, e-Shodhsindhu, and Shodhganga, MOU with INFLIBNET and an institutional member in NDL..

Course Curriculum

The University adopts a standardized and comprehensive process to frame and update the curriculum at regular intervals based on the feedback received from the stakeholders i.e. students, alumni, parents, employers and faculty members. The university adopts Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) and offers credit exchange programs for students to study in foreign universities of repute.

The University provides a unique environment for the overall development of studentsunder the able guidance of experienced, qualified and dedicated faculty members.Students can register for multiple elective subjects and have the option to choose elective subjects from various streams.

Industry experts are invited at regular intervalsto address the students and give them important industry perspective in the curriculum.

MUJ has signed several MoUs with reputed national and international academic institutions and industries to provide its students with wide exposure and job opportunities globally. The university has established an entrepreneurship cell and provides generous support to start-ups. The university has established the Atal Incubation Center which is funded by NITI AYOG. The Department of Science and Technology, Government of Rajasthan has accepted the University as a Center for Excellence and designated it as a Technical Training Center. The university has started around 48 start-ups, many of which have received private and public funding.

Placements

Manipal University Jaipur receives top-notch companies every year exclusively for recruiting its students. It has achieved extraordinary record in campus placements in short span of time with its students being selected in record numbers by Prominent Recruiters for the Year 2019-20.

The intensive method of Manipal University Jaipur towards determined and multidimensional mentoring of student’s with respect to the industry expectations has led to a sharp increase in the number of placement offers resulting in its students getting more than 1100 Quality Job offers with Prominent Recruiters like Microsoft, Dell, Accenture, Capgemini, Philips, Mindtree, HPE, TCS, Infosys, ZS Associates, Secure Meters, SAP Labs, Ericsson, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bristlecone, Tata Power, Cadence, Synopsys, Yamaha, Oasis Investments (Dubai) and Many more. The highest and average packages offered in the year 2019-20 are Rs 42 lakh and Rs 6.02 lakh respectively and 27 Fortune 500 companies visited the campus for placements.

Scholarships and Financial Assistance

With a view to encourage meritorious students and academic excellence, the university offers a scholarship of Rs 3 crore every year.

Accredidations and Approvals

• The University is UGC approved.

• First State private University to receive A+ Grade by NAAC with a score of 3.28.

• BTech Programs AICTE Approved.

• BA-LLB, BBA-LLB and LLB Programs Bar Council of India (BCI) Approved.

• BArch program Council of Architecture (COA) Approved.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by Manipal University. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.