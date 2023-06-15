Manipur HSLC Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link to Download Marksheet Here

Manipur HSLC Result 2023 has been declared on the official website: manresults.nic.in. Students who appeared in the exam can access the scorecard by entering their roll number. Check steps to download here.

Manipur HSLC Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Mapiur has declared the class 10 results today: June 15, 2023. Students who appeared in HSLC exams conducted between March 16 and April 3 can access their results on the official website: manresults.nic.in by entering login credentials. This year, A total of 38,127 students including 8130 students from government schools, 1520 students from aided schools, and 28,477 students from private schools appeared in the examination.

Name of the Examination Conducted by High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2023

(Declared on 15/06/2023) Board of Secondary Education, Manipur

Students must note that the BOSEM result 2023 Manipur will be provisional in nature. They will have to collect the original mark sheets from the respective school authorities. Students must be securing at least 33% marks subject-wise and in the aggregate to qualify for the high school exams. Those who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-checking or re-evaluation of answer sheets.

How to Check Manipur HSLC Result 2023?

Students who appeared in the Manipur Board Class 10 exams, can follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide to access the mark sheet-

Step 1: Visit the official website: manresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Manipur HSLC Result 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the roll number and submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the mark sheet and keep multiple printouts

BOSEM result 2023 Manipur: Details Mentioned on Marksheet

Check out the important details that will be mentioned on the online Manipur HSLC Result 2023 mark sheet-

Student Name

Roll number

Division

School

Subject-wise internal marks

Subject-wise external marks

Aggregate Marks

Manipur HSLC Results 2022

Last year, Manipur HSLC 10th result was announced on July 8. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 76%. Rahul Laishram of Catholic school, Canchipur bagged the 1st position in the Manipur Class 10th exams by securing 586 out of 600 marks.

