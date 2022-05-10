Manipur PSC Civil Services Admit Card 2022 (Out)@mpscmanipur.gov.in, Check Call Letter Downloading Link

Manipur PSC has released the admit card for the Civil Service Combined Competitive Exam-2016 on its official website-mpscmanipur.gov.in. Download link available here.

Manipur PSC Civil Services Admit Card 2022: Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for the Manipur Civil Service Combined Competitive Examination 2016 on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the Civil Service Combined Competitive Examination from 26 May 2022 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the Manipur Civil Service Combined Competitive Examination can download their Admit Card through the official website of MPSC.i.e. mpscmanipur.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, MPSC has uploaded the link to download the e-Admit Card for the Civil Service Combined Competitive Examination from 10 to 25 May 2022. The admit card downloading link is available on the official website of Manipur PSC.

Commission has also uploaded the schedule for the Civil Service Combined Competitive Examination which will be conducted from 26 to 29 May 2022. The exam for General English and Essay will be held on 26 May 2022.

Exam for General Studies Paper I & II will be held on 27 May 2022 whereas exam for the Education Paper I and II will be conducted on 29 May 2022.

Candidates can check the exam venue in accordance with their Roll Number as per the schedule available on the official website.

You can download Manipur PSC Civil Services Admit Card/Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download Manipur PSC Civil Services Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update

Visit the official website. i.e. mpscmanipur.gov.in. Click on MCSCC (M) EXAM 2016 : Notification for Exam Venue displaying on home page. Enter the required credentials and click on the submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Direct Link to Download: Manipur PSC Civil Services Admit Card 2022



