Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2021 Released: Download MLP Physical Test Call Letter for AB/UB and Follower @megpolice.gov.in

Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2021 Download: Meghalaya Police has uploaded the admit card of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), scheduled from 05 April to 02 June 2021 in 1st MLP Bn, Mawiong Shillong and from 19 April to 04 June in 2nd MLP Bn, Goeragre Tura, for the posts under AB/UB Group and Follower Group in Meghalaya Police. Candidates can download Meg Police Admit Card from the official Meghalaya Police website megpolice.gov.in.

Meghalaya Police Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download Meghalaya Police PET Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

Meghalaya Police Admit Card Download Link 2021

Meghalaya Police Admit Card and Centre Notice

Meghalaya Police has also uploaded the list of candidates who will appear Meghalaya Police PET, centre wise, date wise and shift wise. A total of 134792 candidates will appear in Meghalaya Police Physical Exam of which 83896 are in Shilling Centre and 50896 in Pettura Centra. Candidates can check the name and centre through the link below:

Meghalaya Police Candidates List For Shillong

Meghalaya Police Candidates List For Pettura

The candidates must fix a passport size photograph on Meghalaya Police PET/PMT Admit Card with Signature and bring along the admit card at the time of appearing physical test.

Meghalaya Police Selection Process



Candidates who would qualify in PET will be called for next stage of recruitment i.e. Meghalaya Police Written Test followed by interview round.

Trade test will be conducted in place of written test for the post of Follower.

How to Download Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website of Meghalaya Police megpolice.gov.in Go to 'Recruitment' Section Click on the link 'Notice regarding downloading of Admit Card for Physical Efficiency Test of AB/UB Group and Followers Group in Meghalaya Police dated 15/3/2021’ A new window will open where you are required to Click on the link ‘Online Admit Cards for Physical Efficiency Test of the eligible candidates’ A new window will open where you are required to enter the personal details (exactly same as entered in Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019 Application Form) and click on the "Download Admit Card " button Download MLP Admit Card

Meghalaya Police had invited application for recruitment of 1050 vacancies for the posts including UB Sub-Inspector, Unarmed Branch Constable, Fireman, Driver, MPRO Operator Constable, Armed Branch Constable, Driver Constable, Signal Operator, Commando Constable and Follower.