MGU Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Result at mgu.ac.in

MGU Result 2023 OUT: Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) Kottayam declared the results of the various UG, PG, and professional courses like MHRM, M.Tech, M.A, M.Sc, LL.B, MBA, and B.Ed on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Mahatma Gandhi University result.

Direct link to download MGU Result 2023 PDF here.
Direct link to download MGU Result 2023 PDF here.

MGU Result 2023 OUT: Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) Kottayam has recently released the results for various UG, PG, and professional courses like MHRM, M.Tech, M.A, M.Sc, LL.B, MBA, and B.Ed. Mahatma Gandhi University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- mgu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the MGU results 2023 by their PRN.

MGU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Mahatma Gandhi University Kottayam released the results of various semesters for UG, PG, and professional programs. The students can check their Mahatma Gandhi University Kottayam results PDF on the official exam portal of the University- mgu.ac.in. 

Mahatma Gandhi University Result 2023

Click here

How to Download Mahatma Gandhi University Result 2023.

Candidates can check their various semester results for UG, PG, and professional courses like MHRM, M.Tech, M.A, M.Sc, LL.B, MBA, B.Ed, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the MGU result PDF 2023. 

Shiv Khera

Step 1: Visit the official website- mgu.ac.in.

Step 2: Check ‘Examinations’

Step 3: Click on ‘Exam Results’ segment given there.

Step 4: Select your course in the given list.

Step 5: Select your exam, enter your PRN, and click on ‘Get Result’

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Direct Links to Download MGU Result PDF

Check here the direct link for MGU Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Links

MHRM 1st Semester

Click here

M.Tech 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Semester

Click here

M.A/M.Sc 1st Semester

Click here

LL.B 1st Semester 3 Year Unitary

Click here

MBA 3rdt Semester

Click here

B.Ed 1st Semester

Click here

Mahatma Gandhi University: Highlights

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) is located in Kottayam, Kerala. It was established in the year 1983. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

MGU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.

Mahatma Gandhi University: Highlights

University Name

Mahatma Gandhi University 

Established

1983

Location

Kottayam, Kerala

MGU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next