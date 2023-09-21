Ministry of Commerce Recruitment 2023 For Young Professional & Others, Salary Upto 2,65,000

Ministry of Commerce & Industry Recruitment 2023: Ministry of Commerce & Industry has notified for the 67 Young Professionals, Associates, Consultants and other posts on the official website. You can check all details including notification pdf, eligibility, salary and others.

Ministry of Commerce Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Department of Commerce, under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has invited online applications for the posts of Young Professionals, Associates, Consultants and Senior Consultants on its official website. A total of 67 seats are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched across the country. The last date for application submission through email is 21 days from the publication date of the advertisement in the newspaper.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. Out of a total of 67 posts, Consultants are for Consultant, 20 Young Professionals, Sr Consultant-14 and Associate-12.

Important Dates For Ministry of Commerce Recruitment 2023

The last date of application submission for these posts is 21 days from the publication date of the advertisement in the newspaper.

Ministry of Commerce Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Young Professional 20 Associate 12 Consultant 21 Sr Consultant 14

Ministry of Commerce & Industry Educational Qualification 2023

As per the notification, the details terms and conditions of engagement of Young Professionals, Associates, Consultants, and Senior Consultants will be according to the Guidelines for engagement

of Young Professionals/ Associates/ Consultants/ Senior Consultants on contractual

basis in the Department of Commerce as the guidelines available in the Department of

Commerce website https://commerce.gov.in under “What's New”.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualifications of the posts.

Ministry of Commerce & Industry Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit

Young Professional-35 years

Associate-45 years

Consultant-50 years

Sr Consultant-65 years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

Ministry of Commerce & Industry Recruitment 2023: Remuneration per month in Rs.

Young Professional-60,000

Associate-80,000 – 1,45,000

Consultant-1,45,000 – 2,65,000

Sr Consultant-2,65,000 – 3,30,000



How To Apply For Ministry of Commerce & Industry Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through mail duly filled application forms in the prescribed format along with the CV and self-attested copy of relevant

documents to Email: recruitment-e2@gov.in. The last date of submission of application

through email is 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the newspaper.

