Ministry of Defence Hiring For 119 Group 'C' Civilian Posts, 10th Pass Can Apply, Check Selection Process And More

Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2026: The Government of India, Ministry of Defence, ASC Centre (South) Bangalore has released recruitment notification for various Group C Civilian posts in the Employment News August (15-21)2026. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 119 vacancies are to be filled in different roles including roles such as Civilian Catering Instructor, Cook, Civilian Motor Driver, MTS (Chowkidar), Cleaner, Tradesman Mate (Labour), Fire Engine Driver, Fireman, and Leading Fireman. What Is The Last Date For MoD Group C Posts 2026? The application submission process is underway and candidates can apply for these posts after following the guidelines mentioned in notification. The closing date for submission is 21 days from the advertisement's publication date in the Employment News / Rozgar Samachar.

Indian Army Rally Bharti 2026: All States Rally Latest Updates Ministry of Defence Group C 2026 Vacancy A total of 119 Group C Civilian posts are available in different roles including Civilian Catering Instructor, Cook, Civilian Motor Driver, MTS (Chowkidar), Cleaner, Tradesman Mate (Labour), Fire Engine Driver, Fireman, and Leading Fireman. Check the details of the posts given below- Civilian Catering Instructor

Cook

Civilian Motor Driver (OG)

MTS (Chowkidar)

Cleaner

Tradesman Mate (Labour)

Fire Engine Driver

Fireman

Leading Fireman What Are The Eligibility Criteria and Age Limits For Group C Posts? Candidates should have posts wise eligibility to apply for various Group C posts under Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2026. The minimum educational qualification for all listed posts is Matriculation or an equivalent qualification from a recognized board or institution as mentioned in the notification.

Age Limit:

Candidates should have posts wise age limit as mentioned in the notification. As per the notification released, the age limit is 18 to 27 years for Civilian Motor Drivers and 18 to 25 years for all other trades, with specific relaxations applicable for reserved categories, Government servants, and Ex-Servicemen.