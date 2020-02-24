Mizoram Board HSLC Date Sheet 2020- MBSE Class 10th Time Table 2020

The Mizoram Board HSLC Date Sheet 2020 has been officially published by the Mizoram Board of School and Education or MBSE. The Mizoram Board HSLC Exam Routine 2020 published by us on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The students appearing for the MBSE Class 10th Examination 2020/ Mizoram HSLC Examination 2020 are advised to note the MBSE HSLC Exam Routine 2020 carefully from this page. The Mizoram Board through an official notification has published the MBSE HSLC Exam Routine 2020 on the official website that is mbse.edu.in.

MBSE HSLC Exam Routine 2020/ Mizoram Class 10th Date Sheet 2020

Mizoram HSLC Exam Routine 2020 / MBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2020:

Dates Subjects Timings: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. 17th February 2020 Monday English 19th February 2020 Wednesday M.I.L. Mizo Alternative English Hindi Nepali Bengali Manipuri 24th February 2020 Monday Mathematics 27th February 2020 Thursday Social Science 2nd March 2020 Monday Science (Theory) 3rd March 2020 Tuesday Home Science (Theory) IIT (Theory) Civics and Economics Commercial Studies

The Mizoram Board of School and Education or MBSE is the official authority responsible for publishing the Mizoram HSLC Exam Routine 2020, conducts the Secondary level Examination for Mizoram Board and is also responsible for the announcement of the MBSE HSLC Result 2020. The MBSE HSLC Exam Routine 2020 mentioned above in the tabular format is the same as published by the authorities on the official website that is mbse.edu.in. The students appearing for the MBSE HSLC Examination 2020 must carefully note down the MBSE HSLC Exam Routine 2020 from this page.