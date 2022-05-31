Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

MNNIT Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 145 Faculty Posts@mnnit.ac.in, Check Eligibility

MNNIT has invited online application for the 145 Faculty Posts on its official website. Check MNNIT recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Updated: May 31, 2022 12:45 IST
MNNIT Recruitment 2022

MNNIT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad has invited online applications for the recruitment of 145 Assistant Professor (Grade-II) posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before 30 June 2022. 

In a bid to apply for MNNIT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.


Notification Details for MNNIT Recruitment 2022 Job:  
Advt No: 02/2022

Important Dates for MNNIT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:  
Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 June 2022
Last Date for Submission of hard copy of Application form: 07 July 2022. 

Vacancy Details for MNNIT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:  
Assistant Professor (Academic Level 10)-30
Assistant Professor (Academic Level 11)-47
Assistant Professor (Academic Level 12)-68

Eligibility Criteria for MNNIT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:  
Educational Qualification:
Check the notification link for details of the area of specializations/departments/school etc for the posts. 

MNNIT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:  PDF
 

How to Apply for MNNIT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:  
Candidates can apply online for these posts with the official website on or before 30 June 2022. Candidates will have to send the duly completed application form along with the duly self-attested supporting documents as mentioned in the notification to the given address on or before 07 July 2022. 

FAQ

