UPSC IAS 2020: Important Current Affairs Topics highly expected for Prelims exam

Important topics for UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 exam on 31st May 2020. Candidates who have applied for the UPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020 will be required to sit for the IAS Prelims exam. It is the right time for the candidates to work on the most important Current Affairs topic to ace the IAS Prelims Exam 2020. Here we have prepared a crisp and useful list of current affairs topics. If you cover the listed topics, it is certain that you will get hold of the latest happenings and developments.

Current Affairs forms the major part of the IAS Prelims General Studies (I) paper. As per the UPSC IAS Previous Years Paper 2019, the difficulty level of the Current Affairs questions asked in the exam was ‘Moderate to Difficult’ level. It is highly expected that the same trend will be seen in UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 exam.

Generally, most of the questions asked in the UPSC IAS exam are related to the current issues and events that have occurred in the recent past. Considering this, we have listed some important Current Affairs topics that will be useful during the preparation of the UPSC IAS Prelims as well as Mains Exam. Have a look:

Current Affairs Topics for IAS Prelims & Mains 2020