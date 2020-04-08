Study at Home
UPSC IAS 2020: Important Current Affairs Topics highly expected for Prelims exam

UPSC IAS Important Topics 2020: Most Important Current Affairs topics for IAS Prelims 2020 are shared here that can be expected in the UPSC IAS Civil Services 2020 examination. Check here the complete list of topics that need your attention to crack the IAS examination.

Apr 8, 2020 13:08 IST
UPSC IAS Important Topics 2020
Important topics for UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 exam on 31st May 2020. Candidates who have applied for the UPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020 will be required to sit for the IAS Prelims exam. It is the right time for the candidates to work on the most important Current Affairs topic to ace the IAS Prelims Exam 2020. Here we have prepared a crisp and useful list of current affairs topics. If you cover the listed topics, it is certain that you will get hold of the latest happenings and developments.

Current Affairs forms the major part of the IAS Prelims General Studies (I) paper. As per the UPSC IAS Previous Years Paper 2019, the difficulty level of the Current Affairs questions asked in the exam was ‘Moderate to Difficult’ level. It is highly expected that the same trend will be seen in UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 exam.

Generally, most of the questions asked in the UPSC IAS exam are related to the current issues and events that have occurred in the recent past. Considering this, we have listed some important Current Affairs topics that will be useful during the preparation of the UPSC IAS Prelims as well as Mains Exam. Have a look:

Current Affairs Topics for IAS Prelims & Mains 2020

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Citizen Amendment Act

National Register of Citizens (NRC)
Article 370 

Environmental conventions

New acts passed by Parliament
Triple Talaq Bill

Issues concerning Elections in India

India & Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

Interstate water disputes

Artificial Intelligence

Impact of Social Media

Increasing Heat Waves

Swachh Bharat Mission

Ease of Doing Business

International Criminal Court

US & China Trade war

Data Protection - Technology and Privacy

#MeToo Movement in India

India's air pollution

Supreme Court Judgements

Reconstitution of Cabinet Sub-committees

Decriminalisation of Politics

Iran nuclear deal

Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY Scheme

Draft Model Contract Farming Act 2018

Environment Performance Index

Women Safety

Cyber Security

Election funding

Cryptocurrency

Rural Women Empowerment

Jobless growth in India

Extreme Weather and Health Hazards

Police Reforms in India

India’s growing underwater capability

Malimath Committee report

Current & future prospect of Indian economy

Digital Economy

Kashmir unrest & dispute

US withdrawals from various International alliances

Parliamentary disruptions

Uniform civil code

Privatisation of certain Healthcare Services

Marital rape

The merger of PSU banks

Privatisation of Air India

Capital Punishment/death sentence

Politics and Economics of farm loan waiver

National Medical Commission Bill

Barring MPs from practising law

Controversy over changing the Constitution

Section 377: Constitutionality Vs Morality

Data Localisation

Crisis in the sugar sector

National Policy on Biofuels

Live streaming of SC proceedings

Doubling the Farmer’s income

Mob lynching

RTI amendments

Minimum Support Price

Non Performing Assets

Lokpal

Power & Role of RBI

 

