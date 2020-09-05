MP High Court Recruitment 2020 for 252 Civil Judge: Apply Online MPHC Civil Judge Exam @mphc.gov.in 22 September, Download Notification Here

MP High Court Recruitment 2020: Madhya Pradesh High Court has published a recruitment notification for the post of Civil Judge. The recruitment will be done on the basis of Civil Judge Class 2 (Entry Level) Exam 2019. MP High Court Civil Judge Online Application will begin from 22 September 2020 on the official website - mphc.gov.in.

Candidates with requisite qualification and experience can apply for MP High Court Civil Judge Exam on or before 05 November 2020. The exam will be conducted in two phases i.e. MP High Court Civil Judge Prelims Exam and MP High Court Civil Judge Mains Exam.

Candidates can check the exam pattern, selection criteria, educational qualification of MP High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2020 below:

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application: 22 September 2020 at 12 PM

Last date for submission of online application: 05 November 2020

Rectification in application form - From 10 November 2020 to 12 November 2020

MP High Court Civil Judge Preliminary Exam Date: to be notified later

MP High Court Civil Judge Mains Exam Date: to be notified later

MP High Court Civil Judge Exam 2020 Vacancy Details

Civil Judge Grade II - 252Posts

Eligibility Criteria for MP High Court Civil Judge Exam 2020



Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have a Degree in Law from a recognized University.

Age Limit:

21 to 35 years as on 01 January 2020

Selection Process for MP High Court Civil Judge Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of written test (Preliminary and Mains) and Interview.

MP High Court Civil Judge Exam Pattern and Syllabus:

The exam will be conducted in online mode and consists of 150 objective type questions. Each questions carries one marks. There will no negative marking.

Subject Name No. Of Questions Marks Time Constitution of India 10 10 2 Hours Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 15 15 Transfer of Property Act, 1882 7 7 Indian Contract Act, 1872 8 8 Specific Relief Act, 1963 6 6 Limitation Act, 1963 4 4 MP Accommodation Control Act, 1961 5 5 MP Land Revenue Code, 1959 5 5 Indian Evidence Act, 1872 15 15 Indian Penal Code, 1861 15 15 Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 15 15 Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 5 5 General Knowledge 20 20 Computer Knowledge 10 10 English Knowledge 10 10 Total 150 150 120 minutes

MP High Court Mains Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Shortlisted candidates in the prelims exam will be called for the mains. The mains exam consists four Question Papers and carrying 400 marks. The time duration for each question paper will be of 3 hours.

MP High Court Mains Exam Paper 1 (Marks – 100)

Constitution of India

Code of Civil Procedure, 1908

Transfer of Property Act, 1882

Indian Contract Act, 1872

Specific Reliefs Act, 1963 (I, II and VI to VIII)

Limitation Act, 1963 (Parts II & III)

MP High Court Mains Exam Paper 2 (Marks – 100)

Writing on Social Issue- 30 marks

Writing on Legal Issue- 20 marks

Precis Writing- 20 marks

Translation (Hindi to English)- 15 marks

Translation (English to Hindi)- 15 marks

MP High Court Mains Paper - 3 (Marks – 100)

MP Accommodation Control Act, 1961

MP Land Revenue Code, 1959

Indian Evidence Act, 1872

Indian Penal Code, 1860

Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973

Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881

MP High Court Mains Paper 4 (Marks – 100)

Framing of Issues- 10 marks

Framing of Charges- 10 marks

Judgement / Order (Civil) Writing- 40 marks ( Civil Judge II Class level )

Judgement / Order (Criminal) Writing- 40 marks ( Judicial Magistrate First Class Level )

MP High Court Civil Judge Interview:

Candidates who would qualify in the mains exam will appear for viva-voce of 50 marks

MP High Court Civil Judge Final Selection will be be on the basis of marks obtained in mains exam and interview.

How to apply for MP High Court Civil Judge Exam 2020 ?

Candidates can apply to the post through the online mode from 22 September to 05 November 2020 on the official website - mphc.gov.in.

MP High Court Civil Judge Notification Download 2020

MP High Court Civil Judge Online Application Link - to active on 22 Sept



MP High Court Civil Judge Exam Official Website

