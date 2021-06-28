MP High Court Civil Judge Mains 2021 Date Announced, Submit Exam Centre Preferences by 4 July

MP High Court Civil Judge Mains 2021 Date has been announced by High Court of Madhya Pradesh at mphc.gov.in. Check Mains Exam Date, Admit Card Expected Release Date, Exam Instructions and other details here.

MP High Court Civil Judge Mains 2021 Date: High Court of Madhya Pradesh has announced the mains exam date for recruitment to the Civil Judge through M.P. Civil Judge Class-II (Entry Level) Exam-2019. All those who qualified for Main Written Exam will be able to download their admit card through the official website of MP High Court.i.e.mphc.gov.in.

According to the notice, the Main Written Exam of M.P. Civil Judge Class-II (Entry Level) Exam-2019 (Phase-II) is scheduled to be held on 13th & 14th August 2021 in two shifts each day.

Due to the pandemic, the court has decided to limit the movement of candidates. For the ease of candidates, it has been decided that apart from centre at Jabalpur, this examination will be conducted at 03 other Centers namely Indore, Gwalior & Bhopal.

All candidates who are going to appear in this exam are required to submit their exam preferences through the official website. A one-time facility of opting for their “Exam City Preference” from Jabalpur, Indore, Gwalior & Bhopal has been provided at the official website.

How and Where to Register for MP High Court Civil Judge Mains Entry Level 2018 Exam Centre Preference?

visit https://mphc.gov.in/exam-details. login by using their application ID. You will receive an OTP on your registered Mobile Number. Enter OTP. Then, the ‘Online Choice filling for City Preference’ window will be opened. Then, your Application Number, Name & Father’s Name will be displayed Then, opt for two Exam City preferences from the drop-down list in Tab provided for the above purpose.

Candidates should note that this facility is subject to availability of seat in opted Exam City & the same shall be available for a limited period till 4 July. Thereafter, no change will be made after the final decision of the High Court of M.P.

Download MP High Court Civil Judge Class II (Entry Level) Mains Exam Date