MP TET 2021: Application Reopens from today @peb.mp.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Qualification and other details here

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the notification for re-filling the online applications for MP Primary TET 2021. All those who are seeking the Primary Level Teacher Posts in Madhya Pradesh can go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

MP TET 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has reopened the online applications for Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2020. All those who are willing to appear in MP TET 2021-22 can submit their applications from 14 to 28 December 2021. All those who are already registered for this exam need not apply again. If there is any correction in their online applications, they may rectify the application by the specific date.

The candidates can refer to this recruitment notification for educational qualification, important dates, vacancy and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 14 December 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 28 December 2021

Correction Dates: 14 December to 2 January 2022

Exam Date: 5 March 2022

Admit Card Download Date: 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam

MP TET 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must be 10+2 Intermediate or its equivalent with at least 50 percent marks and two-year diploma in elementary education or its equivalent or Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) or 10+2 Intermediate or its equivalent with at least 45 percent marks and Elementary Education as per National Council of Teacher Education (Recognition, Standards, and Procedures) Regulations, 2002. or 10+2 Intermediate or its equivalent with at least 50 percent marks and four years Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.D.) or 10+2 Intermediate or its equivalent with at least 50 percent marks and two-year diploma in related education (special education) or Bachelor Degree in Any Stream and Two Year Diploma in elementary education or its equivalent.

How to apply for MP TET 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at peb.mp.gov.in from 14 December to 28 December 2021. The candidates are advised to take a printout of the online application for future reference. The candidates are advised to go through the provided notification PDF for more details.

Download MPTET 2021 Notification

Direct Link to apply online

MP TET 2021 Application Form