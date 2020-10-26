Extended - MP Vyapam Group 5 Recruitment 2020 Online Applications Last Date Extended for 2150 Vacancies, Apply Now! till 1 Nov @peb.mponline.gov.in

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) (MP Vyapam) has extended the online applications last date for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, ECG Technician, Radiography Technician, Lab Attendant, Technical Assistant and Others in Group 5. All those candidates who have yet not filled up the online application can apply to the aforesaid posts on or before 1 November 2020. Earlier the last date of the application was 24 October 2020. The direct link of online application is given below.

A total of 2150 vacancies have been notified under Group 5. For which, a common competitive exam to be held between 6 to 27 December 2020. The exam will be held in two shifts.i.e. Forenoon (9 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 5 PM). All candidates will have to report one hour prior to the commencement of the exam.

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 online procedure for Group-05 for various Posts was started from 10 October 2020 at peb.mponline.gov.in. Candidates can check post wise vacancy segregation, eligibility, age limit, qualification, selection criteria and other details for the recruitment here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 10 October 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 1 November 2020

Exam Date: 6 to 27 December 2020

Correction Date: 10 to 29 October 2020

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total no. Of vacancies for MPPEB Group-5 - 2150 Posts

Staff Nurse - 525 Posts

Staff Nurse Male - 222 Posts

ECG Technician - 05 Posts

Radiography Technician- 233 Posts

Lab Attendant- 155 Posts

Radio Therapy Technician - 48 Posts

Lab Technician - 347 Posts

O.T. Technician - 20 Posts

Technical Assistant - 38 Posts

Technician Assistant - 42 Posts

Occupational Therapist - 06 Posts

Ortho Technician - 01 Post

O.T. Assistant- 01 Post

O.T. Attendant- 16 Posts

Receptionist - 04 Posts

Dialysis Technician- 04 Posts

Prosthetic & Orthotic Technician- 06 Posts

Pharmacist Grade II - 67 Posts

Dark Room Assistant- 14 Posts

Anesthesia Technician - 02 Posts

Cardio Thoracic Technician - 02 Posts

Dental Hymnist - 03 Posts

Dental Mechanic - 03 Posts

Dental Technician - 12 Posts

Eye Assistant - 67 Posts

Speech Therapist - 06 Posts

Physiotherapist - 06 Posts

Dresser - 03 Posts

Dresser II - 47 Posts

T.B. & Chest Diesis Health Visitor - 06 Posts

Assistant Animal Medical Area Officer - 215 Posts

Nursing Sister- 06 Posts

Dissection Hall - 12 Posts

Midwife (ANM) - 03 Posts

Laboratory Assistant - 01 Post

Pharmacist Grade I-02 Posts

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates can also refer to the official notification hyperlink given below.

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test which will be held from 6 to 27 December 2020.

Download MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - activated

Official Website

How to apply for MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online from 10 to 1 November 2020 at gad.mp.gov.in or peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can take a printout of the submitted online application for future reference.

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Application Fee