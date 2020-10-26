Extended - MP Vyapam Group 5 Recruitment 2020 Online Applications Last Date Extended for 2150 Vacancies, Apply Now! till 1 Nov @peb.mponline.gov.in

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) (MP Vyapam) has extended the online applications last date for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, ECG Technician, Radiography Technician, Lab Attendant, Technical Assistant and Others in Group 5. All those candidates who have yet not filled up the online application can apply to the aforesaid posts on or before 1 November 2020. Earlier the last date of the application was 24 October 2020. The direct link of online application is given below.
A total of 2150 vacancies have been notified under Group 5. For which, a common competitive exam to be held between 6 to 27 December 2020. The exam will be held in two shifts.i.e. Forenoon (9 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 5 PM). All candidates will have to report one hour prior to the commencement of the exam.
MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 online procedure for Group-05 for various Posts was started from 10 October 2020 at peb.mponline.gov.in. Candidates can check post wise vacancy segregation, eligibility, age limit, qualification, selection criteria and other details for the recruitment here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 10 October 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 1 November 2020
- Exam Date: 6 to 27 December 2020
- Correction Date: 10 to 29 October 2020
MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Total no. Of vacancies for MPPEB Group-5 - 2150 Posts
- Staff Nurse - 525 Posts
- Staff Nurse Male - 222 Posts
- ECG Technician - 05 Posts
- Radiography Technician- 233 Posts
- Lab Attendant- 155 Posts
- Radio Therapy Technician - 48 Posts
- Lab Technician - 347 Posts
- O.T. Technician - 20 Posts
- Technical Assistant - 38 Posts
- Technician Assistant - 42 Posts
- Occupational Therapist - 06 Posts
- Ortho Technician - 01 Post
- O.T. Assistant- 01 Post
- O.T. Attendant- 16 Posts
- Receptionist - 04 Posts
- Dialysis Technician- 04 Posts
- Prosthetic & Orthotic Technician- 06 Posts
- Pharmacist Grade II - 67 Posts
- Dark Room Assistant- 14 Posts
- Anesthesia Technician - 02 Posts
- Cardio Thoracic Technician - 02 Posts
- Dental Hymnist - 03 Posts
- Dental Mechanic - 03 Posts
- Dental Technician - 12 Posts
- Eye Assistant - 67 Posts
- Speech Therapist - 06 Posts
- Physiotherapist - 06 Posts
- Dresser - 03 Posts
- Dresser II - 47 Posts
- T.B. & Chest Diesis Health Visitor - 06 Posts
- Assistant Animal Medical Area Officer - 215 Posts
- Nursing Sister- 06 Posts
- Dissection Hall - 12 Posts
- Midwife (ANM) - 03 Posts
- Laboratory Assistant - 01 Post
- Pharmacist Grade I-02 Posts
MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates can also refer to the official notification hyperlink given below.
MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test which will be held from 6 to 27 December 2020.
Download MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online from 10 to 1 November 2020 at gad.mp.gov.in or peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can take a printout of the submitted online application for future reference.
MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
- Gen/ OBC - Rs. 560/-
- SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen- Rs. 310/-