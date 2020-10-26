Study at Home
Search

Extended - MP Vyapam Group 5 Recruitment 2020 Online Applications Last Date Extended for 2150 Vacancies, Apply Now! till 1 Nov @peb.mponline.gov.in

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) (MP Vyapam) has extended the online applications last date for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, ECG Technician, Radiography Technician, Lab Attendant, Technical Assistant and Others in Group 5. All those candidates who have yet not filled up the online application can apply to the aforesaid posts on or before 1 November 2020. Earlier the last date of the application was 24 October 2020. The direct link of online application is given below.

Oct 26, 2020 16:55 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020
MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) (MP Vyapam) has extended the online applications last date for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, ECG Technician, Radiography Technician, Lab Attendant, Technical Assistant and Others in Group 5. All those candidates who have yet not filled up the online application can apply to the aforesaid posts on or before 1 November 2020. Earlier the last date of the application was 24 October 2020. The direct link of online application is given below.

A total of 2150 vacancies have been notified under Group 5. For which, a common competitive exam to be held between 6 to 27 December 2020. The exam will be held in two shifts.i.e. Forenoon (9 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 5 PM). All candidates will have to report one hour prior to the commencement of the exam.

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 online procedure for Group-05 for various Posts was started from 10 October 2020 at peb.mponline.gov.in. Candidates can check post wise vacancy segregation, eligibility, age limit, qualification, selection criteria and other details for the recruitment here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 10 October 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 1 November 2020
  • Exam Date: 6 to 27 December 2020
  • Correction Date: 10 to 29 October 2020

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total no. Of vacancies for MPPEB Group-5 - 2150 Posts

  • Staff Nurse - 525 Posts
  • Staff Nurse Male - 222 Posts
  • ECG Technician - 05 Posts
  • Radiography Technician- 233 Posts
  • Lab Attendant- 155 Posts
  • Radio Therapy Technician - 48 Posts
  • Lab Technician - 347 Posts
  • O.T. Technician - 20 Posts
  • Technical Assistant - 38 Posts
  • Technician Assistant - 42 Posts
  • Occupational Therapist - 06 Posts
  • Ortho Technician - 01 Post
  • O.T. Assistant- 01 Post
  • O.T. Attendant- 16 Posts
  • Receptionist - 04 Posts
  • Dialysis Technician- 04 Posts
  • Prosthetic & Orthotic Technician- 06 Posts
  • Pharmacist Grade II - 67 Posts
  • Dark Room Assistant- 14 Posts
  • Anesthesia Technician - 02 Posts
  • Cardio Thoracic Technician - 02 Posts
  • Dental Hymnist - 03 Posts
  • Dental Mechanic - 03 Posts
  • Dental Technician - 12 Posts
  • Eye Assistant - 67 Posts
  • Speech Therapist - 06 Posts
  • Physiotherapist - 06 Posts
  • Dresser - 03 Posts
  • Dresser II - 47 Posts
  • T.B. & Chest Diesis Health Visitor - 06 Posts
  • Assistant Animal Medical Area Officer - 215 Posts
  • Nursing Sister- 06 Posts
  • Dissection Hall - 12 Posts
  • Midwife (ANM) - 03 Posts
  • Laboratory Assistant - 01 Post
  • Pharmacist Grade I-02 Posts

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates can also refer to the official notification hyperlink given below.

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test which will be held from 6 to 27 December 2020.  

Download MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - activated

Official Website

How to apply for MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online from 10 to 1 November 2020 at gad.mp.gov.in or peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can take a printout of the submitted online application for future reference.

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

  • Gen/ OBC - Rs. 560/-
  • SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen- Rs. 310/-

FAQ

How to apply for MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online from 10 to 24 October 2020 at gad.mp.gov.in or peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can take a printout of the submitted online application for future reference.

What is the age required for MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020?

Candidates applying for MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Group 5 Posts must be between the age group of 18 to 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms

What is the exam date for MP Vyapam 2020 Exam for Various Posts?

MP Vyapam 2020 Recruitment Exam for various posts in group 5 will be held from 6 to 27 December 2020 at a various exam centre of the state.

What are the registration dates for MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020?

All willing candidates can apply for MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 for Group-05 various Posts from 10 October 2020 to 1 November 2020.

How many vacancies are released for MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020?

A total of 2150 vacancies have been notified under Group 5 for the post of Staff Nurse, ECG Technician, Radiography Technician, Lab Attendant, Technical Assistant and Others.
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material