MP Board 10th Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Hindi Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Check the MP Board 10 Syllabus Hindi 2023-24 along with the Exam pattern and marks distribution from this article at Jagran Josh. Also download the PDFs from the link at the end.

MP Board Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination (MPBSE) has released the MP Matric Hindi syllabus for the current academic year 2024. The reduced and updated syllabus is of utmost importance to students as it serves as the blueprint for exam preparation for the whole year. The MP Board Class 10th Hindi written examination will be conducted for 75 marks. Candidates will be given 3 hours to solve the paper. In this article, Jagran Josh has provided the latest MPBSE Syllabus for Class 10 Hindi 2024 along with its marks distribution. The direct PDF download link for the syllabus and MP Board 10th Hindi Exam Pattern 2024 is also given towards the end of the article.

MP Board Class 10 Hindi Marking Scheme 2023-24

Questions number 1 to 5 will have 30 objective-type questions.

Que 1 - Choose the correct option, 6 questions

Que 2 - Fill in the blanks, 6 questions

Que 3 - True False, 6 questions

Que 4 - Match the following, 6 questions

Que 5 - One line answer, 6 questions

Question number 6 to 17 will have a total of 12 questions, 2 marks each

Question number 18 to 20 will have a total of 3 questions, 3 marks each

Question number 21 to 23 will have a total of 3 questions, 4 marks each.

MP Board Class 10 Hindi Question Paper Pattern 2023-24

MP Board Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24



