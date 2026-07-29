MP RAEO Admit Card 2026 at esb.mp.gov.in soon, Check Steps To Download And Exam Date Notice Here

MP RAEO Admit Card 2026: Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB), Bhopal will soon release the MP RAEO Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Rural Agriculture Extension Officer (Krishi Vistar Adhikari). The written exam will be conducted on August 05, 2026 for the 2784 Rural Agriculture Extension Officer (Krishi Vistar Adhikari) posts across the state. The screening test will be conducted in online (CBT) mode and candidates appearing in the exam are advised to download their hall ticket and ensure their presence at the designated exam centers on their hall ticket. A number of candidates have enrolled themselves for this much awaited recruitment drive launched across the state. If you have applied successfully for these posts then be ready to download the MP RAEO Admit Card 2026 through the link likely to available soon at official website-https://esb.mp.gov.in.

MP RAEO Admit Card 2026 Download Link The hall ticket download link for the Rural Agriculture Extension Officer (Krishi Vistar Adhikari) posts will be released in online mode and the download link will be activated on the official website. Candidates can download their admit card after using their login credentials to the link. Alternatively the MP RAEO Admit Card 2026 can also be downloaded directly through the link, once it is released- MP RAEO Admit Card 2026 Release Date Generally the exam authority released the admit card one week prior to the commencing of exam date. The written exam for the Rural Agriculture Extension Officer (Krishi Vistar Adhikari) posts is scheduled to be held on August 05, 2026.However the authority has not officially announced the admit card release date, as per previous trends and media reports, the MP RAEO Admit Card 2026 can be released any time soon on the official website.

MP RAEO Admit Card 2026 Items Banned at Exam Centers Candidates appearing in the written exam for the for the posts of Rural Agriculture Extension Officer (Krishi Vistar Adhikari) should be aware of the prohibited items at exam centers as it can create troubles for them. Candidates are advised to go through the details of the banned items to the exam hall as carrying any restricted item will be treated as a serious violation of the exam guidelines issued by the Commission. Violation of any norms released by the Commission may lead to disciplinary measures, including disqualification from the examination or cancellation of candidature. You are advised to avoid these items to the exam centre given below- Mobile Phones

Electronic Equipment/Programmable device (Smartwatches, Calculator, etc.)

Storage media (Pendrive)

Communication device (Bluetooth)

Any Valuable/Costly items

What's Next After Downloading MP RAEO Admit Card 2026? Once downloading the MP RAEO Admit Card 2026, candidates will have to check all the details mentioned on the admit card. You are advised to check the details mentioned on the hall ticket. You should note that the MP RAEO Admit Card 2026 be made available in two parts including- Part One: Which will provide all the crucial details such as the candidate's name, roll number, name of the exam, exam center details, visible permanent body identification mark, and the details/number of the photo identity proof submitted during the application. Part Two: It is also a crucial part of the hall ticket which contains specific entries that the candidate must fill out before arriving at the examination center. MP RAEO Hall Ticket 2026 Overview Earlier Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB), Bhopal had launched the recruitment drive for the 2,784 posts of Rural Agriculture Extension Officer (Krishi Vistar Adhikari) across the state. The Board is set to conduct the written exam for the 2784 Rural Agriculture Extension Officer (Krishi Vistar Adhikari) posts on August 05, 2026. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below