MPPEB Recruitment 2022 For 305 ITI Training Officer Posts: Check Salary And How To Apply

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has invited online application for the 305 ITI Training Officer Posts on its official website. Check MPPEB recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

MP Vyapam (MPPEB) ITI Training Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has invited online application for recruitment of 305 post of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Training Officer in the Department of Technical Education and Skill Development, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh.

Interested and eligible candidates with requisite educational qualification can apply for these posts on or before 15 November 2022.

Selection for ITI Training Officer Post will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam followed by Document Verification and Medical examination. Written exam will be tentatively conducted from 16 December 2022.

Candidates selected finally for Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Training Officer in the Department of Technical Education and Skill Development, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh will get monthly salary of Rs. 32800 as pay level 8 with additional allowance and facility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details MP Vyapam ITI Training Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Important Date MP Vyapam ITI Training Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date to Apply : 15 November 2022

Correction To Be Done in Form: 20 November 2022

Exam Date: 16 December 2022

Vacancy Details MP Vyapam ITI Training Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

ITI Training Officer-305

Eligibility Criteria MP Vyapam ITI Training Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates having Graduate/12th/ITI with additional eligibility for different posts as mentioned in the notification can apply for these vacancies.

Salary/ Pay Scale MP Vyapam ITI Training Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Rs. 9300-34800/- plus 3200/- Grade Pay, Check notification link for other allowance and facilities.

How to Download MP Vyapam (MPPEB) ITI Training Officer Recruitment 2022



Visit the official website of MP Vyapam (MPPEB) - peb.mp.gov.in Click on the link-तकनीकी शिक्षा, कौशल विकास एवं रोजगार विभाग के अंतर्गत आई.टी.आई. में प्रशिक्षण अधिकारियों के पदों की भर्ती चयन परीक्षा-2022 given on the homepage You will get the PDF of the MP Vyapam ITI Training Officer Recruitment 2022 in a new window. Download MP Vyapam ITI Training Officer Recruitment 2022 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

How To Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts with the official website-https://www.mponline.gov.in/portal/ on or before 15 November 2022.