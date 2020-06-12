MPPGCL Recruitment 2020 for Graduate and Diploma Apprentice Trainee Posts

MPPGCL Recruitment 2020: MP Power Generating Company Ltd (MPPGCL) has invited applications for the post of Graduate and Diploma Apprentice. Eligible candidates and Interested can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 15 July 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application Submission - 15 July 2020
MPPGCL Vacancy Details
Graduate Apprentice - 8 Posts
- Mechanical Engineering - 6 Posts
- Electrical Engineering - 1 Post
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering - 1 Post
Diploma Apprentice - 3 Posts
- Mechanical Engineering - 1 Post
- Electrical Engineering - 2 Posts
Salary:
- Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 9000 per month
- Technical Apprentice - Rs. 8000 per month
Eligibility Criteria for MPPGCL Graduate and Diploma Apprentice Trainee Jobs
Educational Qualification:
- Graduate Apprentice - Degree in Engineering / Technology from recognized University of MP
- Technical Apprentice - Diploma in Engineering / Technology from recognzied Technical Education Institute of MP
How to Apply for MPPGCL Graduate and Diploma Apprentice Trainee Jobs 2020 ?
Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send their application along with necessary documents and certificates to Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Company, Ltd.-484220, Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh on or before 15 July 2020.
MPPGCL Graduate and Diploma Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF