MPPGCL Recruitment 2020 for Graduate and Diploma Apprentice Trainee Posts

MPPGCL Recruitment 2020: MP Power Generating Company Ltd (MPPGCL) has invited applications for the post of Graduate and Diploma Apprentice. Eligible candidates and Interested can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 15 July 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application Submission - 15 July 2020

MPPGCL Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice - 8 Posts



Mechanical Engineering - 6 Posts

Electrical Engineering - 1 Post

Electrical and Electronics Engineering - 1 Post

Diploma Apprentice - 3 Posts



Mechanical Engineering - 1 Post

Electrical Engineering - 2 Posts

Salary:

Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 9000 per month

Technical Apprentice - Rs. 8000 per month

Eligibility Criteria for MPPGCL Graduate and Diploma Apprentice Trainee Jobs

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice - Degree in Engineering / Technology from recognized University of MP

Technical Apprentice - Diploma in Engineering / Technology from recognzied Technical Education Institute of MP

How to Apply for MPPGCL Graduate and Diploma Apprentice Trainee Jobs 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send their application along with necessary documents and certificates to Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Company, Ltd.-484220, Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh on or before 15 July 2020.

MPPGCL Graduate and Diploma Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF