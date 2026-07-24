MPPSC ADPO Recruitment 2026: Apply Last Date Today for 107 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
MPPSC ADPO Recruitment 2026: The MPPSC is going to close the registration window for ADPO recruitment today, on 24 July 2026. The candidates who are interested in applying for this recruitment can visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. Check this article to get the direct link, application process, eligibility criteria, and other details.
Key Points
- The last date to apply for 107 Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer posts is July 24, 2026.
- The written examination for ADPO recruitment is scheduled for October 18, 2026.
- Corrections to already submitted applications can be made until July 26, 2026.
MPPSC ADPO Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates to apply for the 107 Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO) posts. The registrations have been reopened for this recruitment by the MPPSC from 10 July onwards and the last date to fill the application form is 24 July 2026. The corrections in the already submitted applications can be done till 26 July 2026. The MPPSC will conduct the written examination for ADPO recruitment on 18 October 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the MPPSC official website earliest by today.
MPPSC ADPO Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The MPPSC is going to close the application window for the ADPO recruitment 2026 today, 24 July 2026. Interested candidates should apply by visiting the website mppsc.mp.gov.in without any further delay. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)
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Post Name
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Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO)
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Advertisement No.
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03/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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107
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Application Last Date
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24 July 2026
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Official Website
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mppsc.mp.gov.in
MPPSC ADPO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Interested candidates can apply for the MPPSC ADPO recruitment 2026 through the direct link provided here. The candidates must first read the detailed instructions before proceeding to fill the application form.
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MPPSC ADPO Recruitment 2026
How to Apply for MPPSC ADPO Recruitment 2026
To apply for the MPPSC ADPO recruitment 2026, candidates can follow the steps provided here:
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Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the Apply Online tab.
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Click on the Apply Link given for “Recruitment Advertisement for Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer 2026”. You will be redirected to the MPPSC Online Application portal.
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Click on the Application Form link given for the ADPO recruitment.
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Tick mark the declaration box after reading the instructions provided on the page.
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Now click on the “I Accept” button.
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Fill the application form with the following details:
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Details of posts and essential educational qualifications
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Personal Details
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Details related to marriage
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Statement of Basic Information
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Details of Disability
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Details of Ex-Serviceman
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Details of incentive relaxations in age limit
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Exam Centre Details
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Academic Details
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Details of Service
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Bank Details
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Permanent Address
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Upload Scanned photograph
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Enter mobile number and email address
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Upload scanned signature
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Enter the security code and click on the Next button.
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Pay the application fee as applicable.
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Submit your application and save it for future reference.
MPPSC ADPO Application Fee 2026
To complete the submission of your application, you need to pay the application fee as per your category. Check the application fee here:
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Category
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Application Fee
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General/Other States
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₹500
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SC/ST/OBC (resident of Madhya Pradesh)
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₹250
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Portal Fee
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₹40
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.