MPPSC ADPO Recruitment 2026: Apply Last Date Today for 107 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

MPPSC ADPO Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates to apply for the 107 Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO) posts. The registrations have been reopened for this recruitment by the MPPSC from 10 July onwards and the last date to fill the application form is 24 July 2026. The corrections in the already submitted applications can be done till 26 July 2026. The MPPSC will conduct the written examination for ADPO recruitment on 18 October 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the MPPSC official website earliest by today.

MPPSC ADPO Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The MPPSC is going to close the application window for the ADPO recruitment 2026 today, 24 July 2026. Interested candidates should apply by visiting the website mppsc.mp.gov.in without any further delay. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: