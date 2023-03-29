MPPSC SSE 2020 Interview Schedule OUT: Get Personality Test Dates Here

MPPSC SSE 2020 Interview Schedule OUT: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the interview schedule for State Service Exam 2020. Know here the dates and process how to download MPPSC SSE Interview Schedule 2020 PDF and check all details.

MPPSC SSE 2020 Interview Schedule Out: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for MPPSC State Service Exam 2020 (MPPSC SSE 2020 Interview Schedule). Candidates can download MPPSC SSE Interview Schedule by visiting the official website of MPPSC at https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/

MPPSC has released a notification regarding information for shortlisted candidates for interview. This year there are a total of 260 vacancies notified for which 963 candidates are selected for the personality test. MPPSC SSE 2020 Mains exam result was declared on 5 February 2023 & now Interviews are to be held from 27 April 2023.

MPPSC SSE 2020 Interview Schedule: Overview

Candidates can check the below table for getting result details.

Event Details Recruiting Body Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Name Of Exam MPPSC SSE 2020 No of Vacancies 260 No. of Candidates shortlisted for interview 963 Personality Test Start from 27 April 2023 Admit Card Download 18 April 2023

How to Download MPPSC SSE 2020 Interview Schedule?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPPSC at-https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/

Step 2: Visit the what's new section and here click on link titled- “ State Service Examination, 2020”

Step 3: A PDF of MPPSC SSE Interview Schedule 2020 will open.

Step 4: Read and download the PDF.

The direct link to download the MPPSC SSE Interview Schedule is given below.

MPPSC SSE 2020 Interview Schedule PDF

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 963 candidates will be made available shortly. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.