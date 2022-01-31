MPSC Assistant Town Planner Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @mppsc.gov.in, 138 Vacancies Notified

MPSC Assistant Town Planner Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released by Maharashtra Public Service Commission on mppsc.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

MPSC Assistant Town Planner Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Town Planner. The candidates who are holding the qualification of B.Arch/ B.Tech/B.E. can apply for MPSC job vacancy latest by 21 February 2022. The online application link is available on mpsc.gov.in.

A total of 138 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 28 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 21 February 2022

MPSC Assistant Town Planner Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Town Planner - 138 Posts

MPSC Assistant Town Planner Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Town Planning or City Planning or Town and Country Planning or Urban Planning or Regional Planning or Environmental Planning including specialization if any, in Traffic and Transportation Planning or Housing of Institution recognized by Government obtained after securing a Degree in Civil Engineering or Architecture or Urban or Town Planning; OR Post Graduate Diploma in Urban Planning or Town Planning or Town and Country Planning or Traffic and Transportation Planning or Urban Design or Environmental Planning from the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi or any other Statutory University or Recognised Institution, obtained after

securing a Degree in Civil Engineering or Architecture or Urban or Town Planning or Associate Membership of Institute of Town Planners, India, New Delhi obtained by passing the Examination conducted by Institute of Town Planners, India, New Delhi, obtained after securing a Degree in Civil Engineering or Architecture or Any other Post-Graduate qualification deemed to be equivalent thereto by the Government in Town Planning after securing a Degree in Civil Engineering or Architecture or Urban or Town Planning.

Notification

Online Application Link

How to apply MPSC Assistant Town Planner Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 21 February 2022. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.