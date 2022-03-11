MPSC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2022 Out for Judicial Magistrate Post @mpsc.gov.in, Interview Date and Time

MPSC has released the details interview schedule for the post of Civil Judge on its official website -mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

MPSC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2022 Download: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the details interview schedule for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division and Judicial Magistrate First Class) . Commission is set to conduct the interview for the above posts from 14 March 2022 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified successfully for Civil Judge (JD & Judicial Magistrate) post interview round can download MPSC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website of MPSC-mpsc.gov.in.

You can download the MPSC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download MPSC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of MPSC.i.e. mpsc.gov.in. Go to the Latest Updates section on home page. Click on the link 'Advt No 06/2021 Civil Judge Junior Division and Judicial Magistrate First Class Main Examination 2020 - Interview Schedule' on the home page. You will be redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of MPSC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2022. Download and save the MPSC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2022 for future reference.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the interview for the the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division and Judicial Magistrate First Class) will be held from 14 to 24 March 2022.

Candidates will have to appear for the interview at the venue-Office of the Controller of Rationing & Director of Civil Supplies, Express Building, 2nd floor, 'E' Road, Near Government Law College, Opposite Churchgate Railway Station, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400020



Candidates qualified for the interview round can check their roll number wise Interview Date and Time on the schedule available on the official website. You can download the MPSC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: MPSC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2022



