MPSC Combined Final Answer Key 2020-21 Released @mpsc.gov.in, Download Here

MPSC Combined Final Answer Key has been released by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on mpsc.gov.in. Check Details Here.

MPSC Combined Final Answer Key 2020-21: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final answer key of Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B Combined Preliminary Exam 2020 conducted on 04 September 2021. Candidates can download MPSC Combine Answer Key from MPSC website - mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC Combined Final Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download MPSC Answer Key through the prescribed link.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had published the notification for filling up 806 vacancies through this exam for the post Police Sub Inspector, Assistant Section Officer and for State Tax Inspector under Subordinate Service.

MPSC Combined Prelims Exam was held on 04 September 2021 and the answer key were released on 07 September 2021. Objections were also invited from the candidates on official website.

On the basis of received objections, the commission has uploaded the final answer key. It is to be noted, that MPSC Combined Prelims Result shall also be released in due course. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called to appear for the mains exam.