MPSC Engineering Service Exam 2020 Notification, Apply Online for Assistant Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineer Posts @mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Engineering Service Exam 2020 Notification: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has published the recruitment notification for Engineering Service Exam 2020. A total of 216 vacancies are available for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer Posts in Watershed Department and Public Work Department.

Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online for MPSC Engineering Services Exam 2020 on MPSC Official website www.mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in from 18 March 2020. The last date for MPSC Assistant Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineer Recruitment is 07 April 2020.

Check more details on MPSC Engineering Service Recruitment 2020 such as important dates, application process, selection criteria etc.

Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Application Submission - 18 March 2020

Last Date for Online Application Submission - 07 April 2020

MPSC Engineering Service Exam 2020 Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 216

Assistant Executive Engineer

Assistant Engineer

Pay Scale:

Group-A – Rs. 56,100- 1,77,500

Group-B - Rs. 41800- 1,32,300

Eligibility Criteria for MPSC Engineering Service Exam 2020

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Candidates should possess Bachelor's Degree in a relevant field from a recognised university. For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure MPSC Engineering Service Exam 2020

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Maharashtra Engineering Services Prelim Exam

Maharashtra Engineering Services Main Exam

Interview

How to Apply for MPSC Engineering Service Exam 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply through MPSC official website https://www.mpsc.gov.in/ from 18 March to 07 April 2020.

MPSC Engineering Service Exam 2020 Notification

Online Application

MPSC Online Application

Application Fee for MPSC Jobs: