MPSC Group C Recruitment 2021-22 for 900 Vacancies, Apply for Clerk Typist, Tax Assistant and Other Posts @mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Group C 2021-22: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is inviting online applications for recruitment of Various Group C Posts such as Industry Inspector, Deputy Inspector, Technical Asst, Tax Assistant, Clerk-Typist (Marathi) and Clerk-Typist (English).

Candidates interested for the posts can submit their application on or before 11 January 2022 on mpsconline.gov.in/candidate. Eligible candidates will be called for Preliminary Exam which is scheduled to be held on 03 April 2022.

MPSC Group C Notification

MPSC Group C Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Application Submission – 22 December 2021

Last Date for Online Application Submission – 11 January 2022

Prelims Exam Date - 03 April 2022

Dates for Main Exam (Combined Paper I) - 06 August 2022

Main Exam For Clerk- Typist Paper II: 13 August 2022

Main Exam Dates for Deputy Inspector Paper II - 20 August 2022

Main Exam Date for Tax Asst Paper II - 27 August 2022

Main Exam Dates for Technical Asst Paper II - 10 August 2022

Main Exam Dates for Industry Inspector Paper II - 17 August 2022

MPSC Group C Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 900

Industry Inspector - 103

Deputy Inspector - 114

Technical Asst - 14

Tax Assistant - 117

Clerk-Typist (Marathi) - 473

Clerk-Typist (English)- 79

Eligibility Criteria for MPSC Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should possess Diploma, Degree (Engineering & Other Relevant Disciplines) from relevant university/institute with Typing Speed.

MPSC Group C Age Limit:

Industry Inspector - 19 to 38 Years

Deputy Inspector - 18 to 38 Years

Technical Asst - 18 to 38 Years

Tax Assistant - 18 to 38 Years

Clerk-Typist (Marathi) - 19 to 38 Years

Clerk-Typist (English)- 19 to 38 Years

Selection Procedure for MPSC Group C Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of:

MPSC Group C Preliminary Exam MPSC Group C Mains Exam

How to Apply for MPSC Group C Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply through official website of MPSC www.mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.