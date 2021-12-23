MPSC Group C Recruitment 2021-22 for 900 Vacancies, Apply for Clerk Typist, Tax Assistant and Other Posts @mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Group C 2021-22: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is inviting online applications for recruitment of Various Group C Posts such as Industry Inspector, Deputy Inspector, Technical Asst, Tax Assistant, Clerk-Typist (Marathi) and Clerk-Typist (English).
Candidates interested for the posts can submit their application on or before 11 January 2022 on mpsconline.gov.in/candidate. Eligible candidates will be called for Preliminary Exam which is scheduled to be held on 03 April 2022.
MPSC Group C Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date for Online Application Submission – 22 December 2021
- Last Date for Online Application Submission – 11 January 2022
- Prelims Exam Date - 03 April 2022
- Dates for Main Exam (Combined Paper I) - 06 August 2022
- Main Exam For Clerk- Typist Paper II: 13 August 2022
- Main Exam Dates for Deputy Inspector Paper II - 20 August 2022
- Main Exam Date for Tax Asst Paper II - 27 August 2022
- Main Exam Dates for Technical Asst Paper II - 10 August 2022
- Main Exam Dates for Industry Inspector Paper II - 17 August 2022
MPSC Group C Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 900
- Industry Inspector - 103
- Deputy Inspector - 114
- Technical Asst - 14
- Tax Assistant - 117
- Clerk-Typist (Marathi) - 473
- Clerk-Typist (English)- 79
Eligibility Criteria for MPSC Group C Posts
Educational Qualification:
The candidate should possess Diploma, Degree (Engineering & Other Relevant Disciplines) from relevant university/institute with Typing Speed.
MPSC Group C Age Limit:
- Industry Inspector - 19 to 38 Years
- Deputy Inspector - 18 to 38 Years
- Technical Asst - 18 to 38 Years
- Tax Assistant - 18 to 38 Years
- Clerk-Typist (Marathi) - 19 to 38 Years
- Clerk-Typist (English)- 19 to 38 Years
Selection Procedure for MPSC Group C Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of:
- MPSC Group C Preliminary Exam
- MPSC Group C Mains Exam
How to Apply for MPSC Group C Recruitment 2022 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply through official website of MPSC www.mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.