Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2021-22 for 900 Vacancies, Apply for Clerk Typist, Tax Assistant and Other Posts @mpsc.gov.in

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is hiring 900 Industry Inspector, Deputy Inspector, Technical Asst, Tax Assistant, Clerk-Typist (Marathi) and Clerk-Typist (English) under Group C.

Created On: Dec 23, 2021 13:18 IST
MPSC Group C Recruitment 2021-22
MPSC Group C Recruitment 2021-22

MPSC Group C 2021-22: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is inviting online applications for recruitment of Various Group C Posts such as Industry Inspector, Deputy Inspector, Technical Asst, Tax Assistant, Clerk-Typist (Marathi) and Clerk-Typist (English).

Candidates interested for the posts can submit their application on or before 11 January 2022 on mpsconline.gov.in/candidate. Eligible candidates will be called for Preliminary Exam which is scheduled to be held on 03 April 2022.

MPSC Group C Notification

MPSC Group C Online Application Link

Important Dates

  • Starting Date for Online Application Submission – 22 December 2021
  • Last Date for Online Application Submission – 11 January 2022
  • Prelims Exam Date - 03 April 2022
  • Dates for Main Exam (Combined Paper I) - 06 August 2022
  • Main Exam For Clerk- Typist Paper II: 13 August 2022
  • Main Exam Dates for Deputy Inspector Paper II - 20 August 2022
  • Main Exam Date for Tax Asst Paper II - 27 August 2022
  • Main Exam Dates for Technical Asst Paper II - 10 August 2022
  • Main Exam Dates for Industry Inspector Paper II - 17 August 2022

MPSC Group C Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 900

  • Industry Inspector - 103
  • Deputy Inspector - 114
  • Technical Asst - 14
  • Tax Assistant - 117
  • Clerk-Typist (Marathi) - 473
  • Clerk-Typist (English)- 79

Eligibility Criteria for MPSC Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should possess Diploma, Degree (Engineering & Other Relevant Disciplines) from relevant university/institute with Typing Speed.

MPSC Group C Age Limit:

  • Industry Inspector - 19 to 38 Years
  • Deputy Inspector - 18 to 38 Years
  • Technical Asst - 18 to 38 Years
  • Tax Assistant - 18 to 38 Years
  • Clerk-Typist (Marathi) - 19 to 38 Years
  • Clerk-Typist (English)- 19 to 38 Years

Selection Procedure for MPSC Group C Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. MPSC Group C Preliminary Exam
  2. MPSC Group C Mains Exam

How to Apply for MPSC Group C Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply through official website of MPSC www.mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

 

FAQ

What is MPSC Group C Exam Date ?

3 April 2022

What is MPSC Group C Application Last Date ?

11 Jan 2022

How many vacancies are available for MPSC Group C Posts ?

A total of 900 vacancies are available for the posts under MPSC Group C.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.