MPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 Released for Asst Motor Vehicle Inspector posts, Download on mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 has been released by Maharashtra Public Service Commission on mpsc.gov.in for recruitment to the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link and other details here. 

Created On: Nov 12, 2021 16:54 IST
MPSC Mains Admit Card 2021

MPSC Mains Admit Card 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the mains admit card for recruitment to the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector. The candidates who have qualified for the mains exam can download their call letter through the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in. 

The written exam is scheduled to be held on 20 November 2021 across the state. The candidates can check their exam center details on the admit card. The candidates are advised to follow the instructions given on the admit card while appearing for the exam. 

How to Download MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Mains Admit Card 2021?

  1. Visit the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in.
  2.  Click on the online facilities. 
  3. Then, click on the admission certificate. 
  4. Select '059/2021- Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main Exam 2020, Enter Mobile No, Aadhar No, and Email Id. 
  5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. 
  6. Download MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Mains Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference. 

Direct Link to Download MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Mains Admit Card 2021

The facility of downloading admits cards will be available till 20 November 2021. All candidates are advised to download MPSC Mains Admit Card as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. The candidates can directly download MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Mains Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

The candidates are required to carry their admit card along with the valid identity proof to the exam hall. candidates are also advised to follow COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and others. If any candidate has doubt, they may reach out to support-online@mpsc.gov.in or contact-secretary@mpsc.gov.in. 

This drive is being done to recruit 240 vacancies of Assistant Motor Vehicle Post. The candidates will have to reach at the exam centre before 1.30 hour before the commencement of the exam. 
 

