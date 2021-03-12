MPSC State Service Prelims Date 2021 Announced @mpsc.gov.in, Exam to be held on March 21, Check Latest Update

MPSC State Service Prelims Exam 2021: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the MPSC State Service Prelims Exam Date 2021 today i.e. 12th March 2021 on its official website. With this, now all wait is over for the aspirants who were waiting for the exam date for MPSC State Service Prelims. As per short notification released, MPSC will conduct the MPSC State Service Prelims Exam on 21 March 2021.

Earlier Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has been postponed the State Service Prelims Exam and the exam was expected to be held within eight days.

It is noted that Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) was set to conduct State Service Prelims Exam on 14 March 2021 earlier.

Earlier Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the State Service Prelims Exam 2021 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Commission postponed the exam in view of the Janta Curfew imposed in some area of the state due to rise in the COVID-19 cases.

Under MPSC 2021 State Services Recruitment, the Prelims Exam will have two subjects. i.e. General Studies and Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT). The question paper will be set in bilingual languages - English and Marathi and will be asked in the Objective Multiple Choice Question format.

Under the MPSC 2021 State Service Recruitment process, the commission will recruit a total of multiple vacancies in various departments including Block Development Officer (BDO), Deputy Collector, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Superintendent State Excise Department and Tahsildar.

As per the selection process for the MPSC 2021 State Service Exam, the selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview. Candidates will have to qualify in all recruitment stages to get into the final merit list of selection.

