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Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 19:03 IST

NEET UG 2026 Round 2 result is awaited, meanwhile candidates can check expected opening and closing ranks for MBBS admission at Murshidabad Medical College. Check expected and previous year trends provided below.

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Murshidabad Medical College admission to MBBS seat under All India Quota depends on the NEET UG results. While Round 1 admission is already closed in August, candidates can expect Round 2 results to be released soon by Medical Councelling Committee. The expected admission ranges between 16216 to 140417 for all categories. To check for General, OBC, EWS, SC and ST category ranks, candidates can find expected opening and closing ranks provided in the table. Along with expected candidates can also find previous year trends to derive estimated seat options at Murshidabad Medical College. The ranks provide seat options with 15% reservation for candidates from across the country. 

Check: Government Medical College, Chandrapur Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

Murshidabad Medical College NEET UG 2026: Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided below. As per the previous year trends, admission may open at 16216 and close at 21717 for general category. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

General

16216 - 20730

20321 - 21717

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

OBC

18337 - 21612

21121 - 22417

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

EWS

17161 - 18397

23021 - 24117

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

SC

85978 - 100574

111421 - 117217

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

ST

117049 - 133942

134821 - 140417

Murshidabad Medical College NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

As per last year NEET UG 2025 Round admission opened at 202728 and closed at 21370 for general category. Check last year category-wise opening and closing ranks shared here to analyse the Round 2 admission.

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

General

20728

21370

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

OBC

21610

22058

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

EWS

20021

23865

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

SC

115750

115750

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

ST

138880

139398

Murshidabad Medical College NEET UG 2024: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided below. As per the Medical Councelling Committe, admission during the second phase of admission opened at 14721 and closed at 18294 for general category. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

General

14721

18294

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

OBC

14067

19125

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

EWS

18395

19569

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

SC

100572

113586

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

ST

133940

137721

Murshidabad Medical College NEET UG 2023: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check opening and closing ranks for admission to Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals under All India Quota seats. The opening ranks stood at 13980 and closed at 16172 for general categories. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

General

13980

16172

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

OBC

4451

17214

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

EWS

16777

16846

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

SC

99729

101715

Murshidabad Mebaddical College & Hospitals, Murshida

MBBS

All India

ST

129619

129619

Murshidabad Medical College NEET UG 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can also find NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared in the table below. As per the Medical Councelling Committee, the admission opened at 14765 and closed at 16215 for general category. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

General

14765

16215

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

OBC

5807

18336

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

EWS

17160

17160

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

SC

68755

85977

Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad

MBBS

All India

ST

117048

117048

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 31, 2026, 19:03 IST

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