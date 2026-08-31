Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
NEET UG 2026 Round 2 result is awaited, meanwhile candidates can check expected opening and closing ranks for MBBS admission at Murshidabad Medical College. Check expected and previous year trends provided below.
Murshidabad Medical College admission to MBBS seat under All India Quota depends on the NEET UG results. While Round 1 admission is already closed in August, candidates can expect Round 2 results to be released soon by Medical Councelling Committee. The expected admission ranges between 16216 to 140417 for all categories. To check for General, OBC, EWS, SC and ST category ranks, candidates can find expected opening and closing ranks provided in the table. Along with expected candidates can also find previous year trends to derive estimated seat options at Murshidabad Medical College. The ranks provide seat options with 15% reservation for candidates from across the country.
Check: Government Medical College, Chandrapur Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Murshidabad Medical College NEET UG 2026: Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided below. As per the previous year trends, admission may open at 16216 and close at 21717 for general category.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
16216 - 20730
|
20321 - 21717
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
18337 - 21612
|
21121 - 22417
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
17161 - 18397
|
23021 - 24117
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
85978 - 100574
|
111421 - 117217
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
117049 - 133942
|
134821 - 140417
Murshidabad Medical College NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
As per last year NEET UG 2025 Round admission opened at 202728 and closed at 21370 for general category. Check last year category-wise opening and closing ranks shared here to analyse the Round 2 admission.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
20728
|
21370
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
21610
|
22058
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
20021
|
23865
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
115750
|
115750
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
138880
|
139398
Murshidabad Medical College NEET UG 2024: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided below. As per the Medical Councelling Committe, admission during the second phase of admission opened at 14721 and closed at 18294 for general category.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
14721
|
18294
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
14067
|
19125
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
18395
|
19569
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
100572
|
113586
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
133940
|
137721
Murshidabad Medical College NEET UG 2023: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check opening and closing ranks for admission to Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals under All India Quota seats. The opening ranks stood at 13980 and closed at 16172 for general categories.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
13980
|
16172
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
4451
|
17214
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
16777
|
16846
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
99729
|
101715
|
Murshidabad Mebaddical College & Hospitals, Murshida
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
129619
|
129619
Murshidabad Medical College NEET UG 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can also find NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared in the table below. As per the Medical Councelling Committee, the admission opened at 14765 and closed at 16215 for general category.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
14765
|
16215
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
5807
|
18336
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
17160
|
17160
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
68755
|
85977
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
117048
|
117048
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.