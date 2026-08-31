Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Murshidabad Medical College admission to MBBS seat under All India Quota depends on the NEET UG results. While Round 1 admission is already closed in August, candidates can expect Round 2 results to be released soon by Medical Councelling Committee. The expected admission ranges between 16216 to 140417 for all categories. To check for General, OBC, EWS, SC and ST category ranks, candidates can find expected opening and closing ranks provided in the table. Along with expected candidates can also find previous year trends to derive estimated seat options at Murshidabad Medical College. The ranks provide seat options with 15% reservation for candidates from across the country. Check: Government Medical College, Chandrapur Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks Murshidabad Medical College NEET UG 2026: Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Check expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided below. As per the previous year trends, admission may open at 16216 and close at 21717 for general category. College Name Course Quota Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad MBBS All India General 16216 - 20730 20321 - 21717 Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad MBBS All India OBC 18337 - 21612 21121 - 22417 Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad MBBS All India EWS 17161 - 18397 23021 - 24117 Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad MBBS All India SC 85978 - 100574 111421 - 117217 Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad MBBS All India ST 117049 - 133942 134821 - 140417

Murshidabad Medical College NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks As per last year NEET UG 2025 Round admission opened at 202728 and closed at 21370 for general category. Check last year category-wise opening and closing ranks shared here to analyse the Round 2 admission. College Name Course Quota Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad MBBS All India General 20728 21370 Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad MBBS All India OBC 21610 22058 Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad MBBS All India EWS 20021 23865 Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad MBBS All India SC 115750 115750 Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad MBBS All India ST 138880 139398

Murshidabad Medical College NEET UG 2024: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Check NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided below. As per the Medical Councelling Committe, admission during the second phase of admission opened at 14721 and closed at 18294 for general category. College Name Course Quota Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad MBBS All India General 14721 18294 Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad MBBS All India OBC 14067 19125 Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad MBBS All India EWS 18395 19569 Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad MBBS All India SC 100572 113586 Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad MBBS All India ST 133940 137721

Murshidabad Medical College NEET UG 2023: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Check opening and closing ranks for admission to Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals under All India Quota seats. The opening ranks stood at 13980 and closed at 16172 for general categories. College Name Course Quota Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad MBBS All India General 13980 16172 Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad MBBS All India OBC 4451 17214 Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad MBBS All India EWS 16777 16846 Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad MBBS All India SC 99729 101715 Murshidabad Mebaddical College & Hospitals, Murshida MBBS All India ST 129619 129619