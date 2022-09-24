NACLO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Jr.Foreman And Others at nalcoindia.com, Check Eligibility, Salary

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)has invited online application for the various posts including Jr.Foreman (Shot Firer/Blaster) Check eligibility.

NACLO Recruitment 2022: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Navratna Central PSU and one of the largest integrated Aluminum, has invited online application for the various posts including Jr.Foreman (Shot Firer/Blaster), Jr.Foreman (Overman) and others in the Employment News (24 September-30 September 2022). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 30 September 2022

In a bid to apply for NACLO Recruitment 2022, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Diploma in Mining /Mining engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details NACLO Recruitment 2022:

Advertisement No. 14220304

Important Dates NACLO Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 September 2022

Vacancy Details NACLO Recruitment 2022:

Jr.Foreman (Overman)-04

Jr.Foreman (Shot Firer/Blaster)-02

Jr.Foreman (Surveyor)-01

SUPT (SOT)-Safety-1

Eligibility Criteria NACLO Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Jr.Foreman (Overman)- Diploma in Mining /Mining engineering.

Overman’s Certificate of competency under CMR 2017 or CMR 1957. (Restricted or Un Restricted)

Jr.Foreman (Shot Firer/Blaster)-Diploma in Mining /Mining engineering.

Overman’s Certificate of competency under CMR 2017 or CMR 1957. (Restricted or Un Restricted)

You should check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply NACLO Recruitment 2022:

The candidates need to apply online in the career section of NALCO website (www.nalcoindia.com) on or before 07 October 2022.

Candidates will have to send the downloaded application (hard copy) along with self-attested photocopies of all the documents to Recruitment Cell, HRD Department,

S&P Complex, National Aluminium Company Limited, Angul – 759145, Odisha by post immediately after submission of online application by 07.10.2022.