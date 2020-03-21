NALCO Recruitment 2020 for 120 Graduate Engineer through GATE 2020, Apply @nalcoindia.com

NALCO Recruitment 2020: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)is inviting applications for the recruitment of Graduate Engineers through GATE 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NALCO GATE Recruitment 2020 on official website on or before 09 April 2020.

Important Dates

⦁ Starting Date for Online Application Submission – 20 March 2020 from 11:30 AM

⦁ Last Date for Online Application Submission - 09 April 2020 till 5:30 PM

NALCO Graduate Engineer Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 120

⦁ Civil - 5

⦁ Mechanical - 45

⦁ Chemical - 9

⦁ Metallurgy - 13

⦁ Mining - 4

⦁ Electrical -29

⦁ Instrumentation - 15

Salary

Rs. 40000 - 3% - 140000 during one year training

Eligibility Criteria for NALCO Graduate Engineer

⦁ Full Time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Technology with not less than 65 % marks in aggregate for UR & OBC and 55 % for SC/ST/PWD.

⦁ Candidate in the final year of their Engineering may also apply.

Age Limit:

General – 30 years

Selection Process for NALCO Graduate Engineer Jobs 2020

Selection will be done on the basis of GATE 2020 Score

How to Apply for NPCIL NALCO Graduate Engineer Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through NALCO official website nalcoindia.com from 20 March to 09 April 2020.

NALCO Graduate Engineer Recruitment Notification

NALCO Graduate Engineer Online Application

Application Fee:

Gen/ OBC/EWS - Rs. 500

Other - Rs. 100