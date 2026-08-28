National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur BAMS Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks

National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur offers admission to BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) program as per AYUSH counseling, which varies based on seat quotas. For admission to Central Universities / National Institutions through Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) candidates can avail a 100% seat quota for undergraduate programs. The admission is entirely based on the NEET scores, so candidates who have appeared and qualified for the exam can check the expected Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. Candidates can also assess the admission option through previous year trends provided alongside the expected ranks. Also check: Ch. Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan, BAMS Admission 2026 NIA, Jaipur Expected Round 1 Cutoff 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks

Candidates can check the expected Round 1 opening and closing ranks for seats under central universities/institution quota. The expected admission may range from 9047 to 202103 for all categories. Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 9047 - 24469 28793 - 30317 OBC 22799 - 25219 33017 - 34103 EWS 26089 - 27637 32093 - 35717 SC 118923 - 146095 151917 - 162307 ST 156457 - 167875 181917 - 202103 NIA, Jaipur Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff 2025: Opening and Closing Ranks Candidates can find the previous year Round 1 opening and closing rank provided below. Check for admission to BAMS program at the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur. Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 24466 29214 OBC 25217 33305 EWS 27635 35589 SC 146093 160269 ST 167872 182884