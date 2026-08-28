National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur BAMS Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks
Check National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur expected Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission to BAMS program. The official AYUSH counseling will begin after the result announcement by Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). The article also includes previous year trends for candidates to analyse the year-wise cutoff range for seat allocation under central universities' quota.
National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur offers admission to BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) program as per AYUSH counseling, which varies based on seat quotas. For admission to Central Universities / National Institutions through Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) candidates can avail a 100% seat quota for undergraduate programs. The admission is entirely based on the NEET scores, so candidates who have appeared and qualified for the exam can check the expected Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below.
Candidates can also assess the admission option through previous year trends provided alongside the expected ranks.
Also check: Ch. Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan, BAMS Admission 2026
NIA, Jaipur Expected Round 1 Cutoff 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check the expected Round 1 opening and closing ranks for seats under central universities/institution quota. The expected admission may range from 9047 to 202103 for all categories.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
9047 - 24469
|
28793 - 30317
|
OBC
|
22799 - 25219
|
33017 - 34103
|
EWS
|
26089 - 27637
|
32093 - 35717
|
SC
|
118923 - 146095
|
151917 - 162307
|
ST
|
156457 - 167875
|
181917 - 202103
NIA, Jaipur Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff 2025: Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can find the previous year Round 1 opening and closing rank provided below. Check for admission to BAMS program at the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
24466
|
29214
|
OBC
|
25217
|
33305
|
EWS
|
27635
|
35589
|
SC
|
146093
|
160269
|
ST
|
167872
|
182884
NIA, Jaipur Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff 2024: Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check the AYUSH 2024 Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. The category-wise distribution provided here suggests admission opened at 9044 and closed at 200875 rank for all categories.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
9044
|
30040
|
OBC
|
22797
|
33457
|
EWS
|
26086
|
32087
|
SC
|
129029
|
157725
|
ST
|
156454
|
200875
NIA, Jaipur Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff 2023: Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the Round 1 opening and closing rank for BAMS admission during the year 2023. As per the previous year data, the admission opened around 24370 and closed at 183896 ranks.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
24370
|
30335
|
OBC
|
24092
|
33857
|
EWS
|
27265
|
33969
|
SC
|
118921
|
147918
|
ST
|
157206
|
183896
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.