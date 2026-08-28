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National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur BAMS Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 20:03 IST

Check National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur expected Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission to BAMS program. The official AYUSH counseling will begin after the result announcement by Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). The article also includes previous year trends for candidates to analyse the year-wise cutoff range for seat allocation under central universities' quota.  

National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur BAMS Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks
National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur BAMS Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks

National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur offers admission to BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) program as per AYUSH counseling, which varies based on seat quotas. For admission to Central Universities / National Institutions through Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) candidates can avail a 100% seat quota for undergraduate programs. The admission is entirely based on the NEET scores, so candidates who have appeared and qualified for the exam can check the expected Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. 

Candidates can also assess the admission option through previous year trends provided alongside the expected ranks.

Also check: Ch. Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan, BAMS Admission 2026

NIA, Jaipur Expected Round 1 Cutoff 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can check the expected Round 1 opening and closing ranks for seats under central universities/institution quota. The expected admission may range from 9047 to 202103 for all categories. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

9047 - 24469

28793 - 30317

OBC

22799 - 25219

33017 - 34103

EWS

26089 - 27637

32093 - 35717

SC

118923 - 146095

151917 - 162307

ST

156457 - 167875

181917 - 202103

NIA, Jaipur Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff 2025: Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can find the previous year Round 1 opening and closing rank provided below. Check for admission to BAMS program at the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur.

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

24466

29214

OBC

25217

33305

EWS

27635

35589

SC

146093

160269

ST

167872

182884

NIA, Jaipur Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff 2024: Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can check the AYUSH 2024 Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. The category-wise distribution provided here suggests admission opened at 9044 and closed at 200875 rank for all categories. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

9044

30040

OBC

22797

33457

EWS

26086

32087

SC

129029

157725

ST

156454

200875

NIA, Jaipur Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff 2023: Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the Round 1 opening and closing rank for BAMS admission during the year 2023. As per the previous year data, the admission opened around 24370 and closed at 183896 ranks. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

24370

30335

OBC

24092

33857

EWS

27265

33969

SC

118921

147918

ST

157206

183896

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 28, 2026, 20:03 IST

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