National Library Recruitment 2021 for Intern Posts, Download Notice @nationallibrary.gov.in

National Library Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Library of India, Ministry of Culture, Government of India has published a notification for recruitment of Young Professional Graduates from Library & Information Science as LIS Intern for the year 2021-2022 on its website nationallibrary.gov.in. The eligible candidates can apply for National Library LIS Recruitment 2021 on or before 16 June 2021. The complete details of the “Young Professional Graduates from Library & Information Science as LIS Interns” as follows:



National Library LIS Intern Notification

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 16 June 2021.

National Library of India Vacancy Details

Young Professional Graduates from Library & Information Science as LIS Interns - 25 Posts

Assamese - 1 Odia - 2 Bengali - 2 Punjabi - 1 Gujarati - 2 Tamil - 2 Hindi- 3 Telugu - 2 Kannada - 2 Urdu - 1 Malayalam- 2 English - 3 Marathi - 2

Eligibility Criteria for LIS Interns Post

Educational Qualification:

Master Degree in Library & Information Science or its equivalent on or before 16 June, 2021. Concerned language must have been studied at intermediate (10+2) / graduation level as one subject.

Age Limit:

35 years

Selection Criteria for LIS Interns Post

All applications would be scrutinized and short-listed basing on merit [highest percentage at Master of Library & Information Science, BLISC, Graduation, 12th Standard and 10th Standard] by a Screening / Selection Committee

The short-listed candidates would be called for Interview on 1:10 basis

How to Apply for National Library of India LIS Intern Recruitment 2021 ?

The interested and eligible candidate can apply in the prescribed format on or before 16 June 2021