National Pension System (NPS Trust) Recruitment 2022 for Grade A and Grade B Posts: Apply @npstrust.org.

National Pension System (NPS) Recruitment 2022 is hiring Grade A Assistant Manager and Grade B Manager Posts. Candidates can check important dates, vacancy details, eligibility, salary and other details here.

NPS Recruitment 2022: National Pension System Trust (NPS Trust) has issued the latest notification for the recruitment of the persons for the post of Grade B (Manager) and Grade A (Assistant Manager). Vacancies are available across different streams including Media Marketing & Subscriber education, Rajbhasha, Investment and Research, IT and Legal, on direct recruitment basis.

More details regarding NPS Recruitment such as age limit, syllabus, post-wise vacancies, selection procedure, and salary are given below:

NPS Trust Notification Download

NPS Trust Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 30 August 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 20 September 2022

NPS Trust Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Total Post Assistant Manager in Media Marketing & Subscriber education 01 Assistant Manager in Rajbhasha 01 Assistant Manager in Investment and Research 02 Assistant Manager Information Technology IT 01 Assistant Manager Legal 01 Manager Media Marketing & Subscriber education 01 Manager Investment and Research 01

NPS Trust Salary:

Grade A (Assistant Manager) -44500 - 2500 (4) - 54500 - 2850 (7) - 74450 - EB - 2850 (4) - 85850 - 3300(1)-89150 (17 years)

Grade B (Manager) - 55200 - 2850 (9) - 80850 - EB - 2850(2) - 86550 - 3300 (4) - 99750 (16 years)

Eligibility Criteria for NPS Trust Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Media, Marketing & Subscriber education - Full time Post Graduate degree / Master’s Degree in Business Administration (minimum 2 years or equivalent to MBA) with specialization in Marketing / Digital marketing / Public Relations / Mass Communication / Visual communication from a recognized Indian University/Institute Minimum 3 years post qualification experience in the relevant field.

Investment & Research - Full time Master’s degree in Business administration or equivalent with specialization in Finance / Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) or Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) from ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/ Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute. Minimum 3 years post qualification experience in the relevant field.

Rajbhasha - Full time Master’s Degree in Hindi or Sanskrit, with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor’s Degree level from a recognized Indian University / Institute.

IT - Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (electrical/ electronics and communication / information technology/ computer science) / Masters in Computer Application/ Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computers/ information technology from a recognized Indian University / Institute.

Legal - Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Law from any University/ College/ recognized by UGC and the Bar Council of India.

Experience:

Manager - Minimum 3 years post qualification experience in the relevant field.

Assistant Manager - Minimum 2 years post qualification experience in the relevant field.

Age Limit:

30 years

Selection Process for NPS Trust Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Phase I (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each)

Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each)

Phase III (Interview)

How to Apply for NPS Recruitment 2022

The candidates can apply online as follow:

Go to NPS Trust’s website ‘www.npstrust.org.in’ and click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" under the Recruitment Notification titled “NPS TRUST - RECRUITMENT TO THE POSTS OF OFFICER GRADE B (MANAGER) and OFFICER GRADE A (ASSISTANT MANAGER)” which will open a new screen. Choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and fill your details Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save&Next' button Upload Photo & Signature Fill other details of the Application Form Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before Complete Registration Button. Modify details, if required, and click on 'Complete Registration Button' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct. Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment. Click on ‘Complete Registration button’

Application Fee: