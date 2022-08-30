National Pension System (NPS Trust) Recruitment 2022 for Grade A and Grade B Posts: Apply @npstrust.org.

NPS Recruitment 2022: National Pension System Trust (NPS Trust) has issued the latest notification for the recruitment of the persons for the post of Grade B (Manager) and Grade A (Assistant Manager). Vacancies are available across different streams including Media Marketing & Subscriber education, Rajbhasha, Investment and Research, IT and Legal, on direct recruitment basis.
More details regarding NPS Recruitment such as age limit, syllabus, post-wise vacancies, selection procedure, and salary are given below:
NPS Trust Notification Download
NPS Trust Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 30 August 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 20 September 2022
NPS Trust Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Name of the Post
Total Post
Assistant Manager in Media Marketing & Subscriber education
01
Assistant Manager in Rajbhasha
01
Assistant Manager in Investment and Research
02
Assistant Manager Information Technology IT
01
Assistant Manager Legal
01
Manager Media Marketing & Subscriber education
01
Manager Investment and Research
01
NPS Trust Salary:
- Grade A (Assistant Manager) -44500 - 2500 (4) - 54500 - 2850 (7) - 74450 - EB - 2850 (4) - 85850 - 3300(1)-89150 (17 years)
- Grade B (Manager) - 55200 - 2850 (9) - 80850 - EB - 2850(2) - 86550 - 3300 (4) - 99750 (16 years)
Eligibility Criteria for NPS Trust Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Media, Marketing & Subscriber education - Full time Post Graduate degree / Master’s Degree in Business Administration (minimum 2 years or equivalent to MBA) with specialization in Marketing / Digital marketing / Public Relations / Mass Communication / Visual communication from a recognized Indian University/Institute Minimum 3 years post qualification experience in the relevant field.
- Investment & Research - Full time Master’s degree in Business administration or equivalent with specialization in Finance / Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) or Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) from ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/ Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute. Minimum 3 years post qualification experience in the relevant field.
- Rajbhasha - Full time Master’s Degree in Hindi or Sanskrit, with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor’s Degree level from a recognized Indian University / Institute.
- IT - Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (electrical/ electronics and communication / information technology/ computer science) / Masters in Computer Application/ Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computers/ information technology from a recognized Indian University / Institute.
- Legal - Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Law from any University/ College/ recognized by UGC and the Bar Council of India.
Experience:
- Manager - Minimum 3 years post qualification experience in the relevant field.
- Assistant Manager - Minimum 2 years post qualification experience in the relevant field.
Age Limit:
30 years
Selection Process for NPS Trust Recruitment 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Phase I (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each)
- Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each)
- Phase III (Interview)
How to Apply for NPS Recruitment 2022
The candidates can apply online as follow:
- Go to NPS Trust’s website ‘www.npstrust.org.in’ and click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" under the Recruitment Notification titled “NPS TRUST - RECRUITMENT TO THE POSTS OF OFFICER GRADE B (MANAGER) and OFFICER GRADE A (ASSISTANT MANAGER)” which will open a new screen.
- Choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and fill your details
- Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save&Next' button
- Upload Photo & Signature
- Fill other details of the Application Form
- Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before Complete Registration Button.
- Modify details, if required, and click on 'Complete Registration Button' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.
- Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment.
- Click on ‘Complete Registration button’
Application Fee:
- Unreserved, EWS & OBC - Rs. 1,000/-
- SC/ST/PwBD/Women - No Fee
