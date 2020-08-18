In this article, we have provided Class 5 NCERT Solutions for Unit 6 of the English subject. The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert. Class 5th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 5th exams. Unit 2 of Marigold Textbook comprises of two chapters as mentioned below:

Chapter 1: Class Discussion

Summary: The teacher has held a class discussion. All the students and the teacher herself are busy in the discussion. But Jane does not participate in it. She is sitting and staring in silence all the time. The teacher asks her if she has any problem. At this Jane replies in a very clear voice that there are many people in the world who do not like to speak because they are quiet by nature like her.

NCERT Solutions for Class 5 English: Marigold Textbook - Unit 6 | Chapter 1

Ques: What activity was going on in the class?

Answer: A discussion was going on in the class.

Ques: Who was the quiet one in the class?

Answer: Jane was the quiet one in the class.

Ques: Why was she quiet?

(i) she was afraid to air her opinions.

(ii) she hated the noise.

(iii) she didn’t like the activity.

(iv) she was quiet by nature.

Answer: (iv) she was quiet by nature.

Ques: How do you interact in class during discussions? Do you participate or remain quiet?

Answer: I actively participate in class discussions. I don’t like to be quiet.

Chapter 2 - The Talkative Barber

Summary: A barber lived in the city of Cashgar. He was a great talker. Once the Sultan called him to shave his head. The barber started talking instead of shaving his head. The Sultan told him many times not to talk but to do his job. The barber did not pay any attention. He remained busy in talk. Now the Sultan got very angry. Seeing his anger the barber washed the Sultan’s head and began to shave. But soon he stopped shaving and went out to see what time it was leaving Sultan’s head half-shaved. The barber came back and resumed his work. But he wanted to know why the Sultan was in so hurry, He requested the Sultan, again and again, to tell him what important work he had in hand. The Sultan got fed up and told the barber that he had invited some friends to lunch. At this, the barber said that he too had invited four or five friends to come to his house that day. But he forgot it and had not made any preparations for them. The Sultan wanted to get rid of the barber. He told him to finish his work without any delay. He also offered him all the food that had been prepared for him that day. The barber: started shaving his head again. But he stopped again and said that he never knew that the Sultan was so generous.

NCERT Solutions for Class 5 English: Marigold Textbook - Unit 6| Chapter 2

Ques: How many brothers did the Barber have?

Answer: The Barber had six brothers.

Ques: Why was the Sultan in a hurry?

Answer: He was in a hurry because he had invited some of his friends to a feast at noon.

Ques: Why did the Barber take so long to shave the Sultan?

Answer: The Barber took so long to shave the Sultan because he switched over to talking every now and then.

Ques: Write True or False.

(i) The Barber was shaving the Sultan’s beard. ________

(ii) The Sultan gave him three gold coins. ________

(iii) The Barber refused to leave the Sultan’s palace. ________

(iv) There were seven brothers altogether in the Sultan’s family. ________

Answer: (i) False

(ii) True

(iii) False

(iv) False

Ques: Why did the Barber want a lot of food?

Answer: The Barber wanted a lot of food because he had invited four or five friends to lunch at his house.

