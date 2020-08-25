Students of Class 5 can find NCERT Solutions for both chapters of Unit 9 of the English subject in this article. The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert. Class 5th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 5th annual exams. Unit 9 of Marigold Textbook comprises of two chapters as mentioned below:

Chapter 1: Sing a Song of People (Poetry)

Summary: This poem describes how people are in such a hurry these days. Wherever they are, they are in a hurry. They go here and there hurriedly. They can be seen on the subway. They can be seen with umbrellas in rains. They can be seen rushing for the taxis and riding elevators. Although they are walking singly, they are in a crowd everywhere. Some people are silent, while some are talking loudly. They can laugh and smile but they don’t have time to look at others. It is because they are in a hurry.

NCERT Solutions for Class 5 English: Marigold Textbook - Unit 9 | Chapter 1

Ques: Which modes of transport do the people use to move around in the city?

Answer: People use buses, autos, taxis, cars, scooters, cycles, etc. to move around in the city.

Ques: What are the things that people carry with them, while moving around?

Answer: People carry hats, umbrellas, handbags, briefcases, etc. with them while moving around.

Ques: Where all do you find these very busy people?

Answer: I find these very busy people on roads, on sidewalks, on subways, in lifts, in stores, at bus stops, etc.

Ques: Where have you seen crowds of people?

Answer: I have seen crowds of people in and around the temples, railway stations, bus stops, hospitals, cinema halls, shopping malls, fairs, and parties, etc.

Ques: Why do you think all these people are in a hurry?

Answer: All these people are in a hurry because they have to do a lot of work in a limited time.

Chapter 2 - Around The World

Summary: ‘Around the World’ is a story about Mr. Phileas Fogg and his journey of the world with his companion Passepartout.

They started their journey from San Fransisco to New York, which was three thousand seven hundred and eighty-six miles away. The train crossed many steep mountain slopes, deep canyons, curves, tunnels, and bridges. Suddenly the train stopped when a herd of buffaloes came on the trade. The herd took a full three hours to cross the tracks. The train began to move again and headed for steep mountains. This was the most different part of the journey with its winding roads. They passed the highest point of their journey, 7524 feet above sea level. In a few hours, they came out of the Rocky Mountains. The train stopped once again when the suspension bridge on the Medicine River had some of its cables broken. However, the driver crossed it at maximum speed.

The next day when the train was moving forward, it was suddenly attacked by hundreds of Scour Indians. But they fled away when they saw soldiers rushing towards them.

NCERT Solutions for Class 5 English: Marigold Textbook - Unit 9 | Chapter 2

Ques: Which tribe of Red Indians attacked the travellers?

Answer: The Sioux tribe of Red Indians attacked the travellers.

Ques: Which was the highest point of their journey?

Answer: The highest point of their journey was 7524 feet above the sea level.

Ques: Why did the train stop the first time?

Answer: The train stopped the first time when a herd of buffaloes began to cross the railway track.

Ques: How many days would it take for the train to reach New York?

Answer: The train would take seven days to reach New York.

Ques: Tick the correct answer.

(i) The first time the train stopped was because

(a) some robbers stopped the train.

(b) a herd of buffaloes was passing.

(c) the tracks were broken.

(ii) The bridge fell with a crash into the river.

(a) after the train had passed through.

(b) the train was still on the bridge.

(c) before the train passed over the bridge.

Answer: (i) (b)

(ii) (a)

Ques: Match the following words with their meanings.

You can take the help of a dictionary.

halted people travelling in buses, trains etc.

passengers stopped

defended completely

shuddered many times

several occasions trembled or shook violently

interruption break the continuity of

entirely protected from attack

Answer:

halted stopped

passengers people travelling in buses, trains, etc.

defended protected from attack

shuddered trembled or shook violently

several occasions many times

interruption break the continuity of

entirely completely

