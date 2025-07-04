NCL Technician Answer Key 2025 Released at nclcil.in, Download Provisional Answer Key PDF, Last Day To Raise Objection

NCL Answer Key 2025: If you have not raise objections against Technician answer key, then you should note that July 07 is the last date to raise objections, if any. You can raise your objections in online mode through the official website. Earlier the Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has conducted the NCL Technician CBT Exam on June 30, 2025. Now NCL released the answer key for the Technician posts with process to raise objections, if any against the answer key. Candidates can raise their objection from July 04 to 07, 2025 by login into the official website.
You can downoad the provisional answer key for Technicain posts available at the official website-https://www.nclcil.in.
NCL Answer Key 2025 Download Link
The candidates can download the Technician Answer key after using their login credentials. The NCL Answer Key 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below
|NCL Answer Key 2025
|Download Link
|Raise Objection Link
|Click Here
How to Download NCL Technician Answer Key 2025?
The candidates can follow given steps in order to download their answer key:
Step 1: Visit the website of the NCL - nclcil.in and go to 'Recruitment' Section
Step 2: Click on the answer key link
Step 3: Provide the details such as 'User ID' and 'Password'
Step 4: Download the answer key
Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card
NCL Technician Answer Key 2025: How To Raise Objections
Earlier NCL had launched the recruitment drive against the Employment Notification No. NCL/ HQ/ PD/ Manpower/ DR/ 2025- 26/65 dated: 16.04.2025 for selection to different designation of Technician Positions. Now the NCL has release the the link for Response Query Management/Objection Management in respect of the Computer Based Test held on 30.06.2025. Candidates can raise objections from July 04 to July 07 after using their login credentials.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation