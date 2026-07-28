NEET 2026 Result: Top Colleges and Rank Table for 650+ Marks
The NTA declared NEET UG 2026 results on July 16, 2026. Only 1,492 candidates scored 650+ marks. This score provides strong admission prospects at premier institutes such as AIIMS New Delhi, MAMC, and Safdarjung Hospital. Candidates can check the full list below
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2026 result on July 16, 2026. As per the data, only 19 candidates have scored above 700 marks, and the candidates who have scored above 650 marks have a very good chance of getting into a top-tier government college in All India Quota (AIQ).
As per the official release by NTA, a total of 138 candidates scored above 690 marks out of 720, and a total of 1,492 candidates scored 650 and above. This is the strong position which will allow candidates to secure a seat in the most prestigious institutes, like AIIMS New Delhi or MAMC.
NEET 2026: Marks Vs Number of Students
In 2026, the result was tighter, as compared to the previous years. Topper has scored 715 out of 720 was obtained jointly by Aryan Gupta (Punjab) and Panshul Bansal (Haryana). Candidates can check the details below
- 19 candidates scored above 700 out of 720
- 138 candidates scored above 690 out of 720
- 1,492 candidates scored 650 and above
- 10,160 candidates scored 600 and above
- 90,780 candidates scored 500 and above
NEET 2026: Top Colleges For 650 and Above Marks
As per the previous year's data analysis, top colleges comes under this marks range are AIIMS New Delhi, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, AIIMS Jammu, Govt Medical College, Kota, etc. Candidates can check the list below
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Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
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Medical College, Kolkata
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AIIMS Jammu
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JIPMER Puducherry
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S.M.S. Medical College, Jaipur
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S.C.B. Medical College, Cuttack
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Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
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Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru
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ESIC Medical College, Faridabad
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AIIMS Jodhpur
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Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
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Govt. Medical College, Kota
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AIIMS Bhubaneswar
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Dr. B.S.A. Medical College, Delhi
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Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Mumbai
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Government Medical College, Surat
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AIIMS Guwahati
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Medical College, Bhavnagar
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AIIMS Rajkot
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AIIMS Bibi Nagar, Hyderabad
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Govt. Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai
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Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai
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NDMC Medical College, Delhi
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Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGMER), Kolkata
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Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh
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AIIMS Bilaspur
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Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad / Hyderabad
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AIIMS Nagpur
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AIIMS Bathinda
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Grant Medical College & Sir J.J. Hospital, Mumbai
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Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences & Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi
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B.J. Government Medical College, Pune
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M.G.M. Medical College, Indore
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AIIMS Bhopal
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Govt. Medical College, Srinagar
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Government Medical College, Omandurar, Chennai
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KGMC, Lucknow
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Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
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Dr. S.N. Medical College, Jodhpur
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Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
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AIIMS Patna
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RUHS College of Medical Sciences, Jaipur
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University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
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Stanley Medical College, Chennai
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Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner
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B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad
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AIIMS Raipur
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Govt. Medical College, Tirunelveli
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AIIMS Rishikesh
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AIIMS Gorakhpur
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Chengalpattu Medical College, Chengalpattu
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Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi
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AIIMS Kalyani
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Tamil Nadu Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Chennai
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Madras Medical College, Chennai
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Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU, Aligarh
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Mysore Medical & Research Institute, Mysore
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Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
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Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Univ., Manipal
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Govt. Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem
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AIIMS Mangalagiri, Mangalagiri (Guntur)
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Govt. Medical College, Kottayam
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Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru
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Madurai Medical College, Madurai
Senior Executive - Editorial
Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.