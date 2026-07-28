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NEET 2026 Result: Top Colleges and Rank Table for 650+ Marks

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 16:09 IST

The NTA declared NEET UG 2026 results on July 16, 2026. Only 1,492 candidates scored 650+ marks. This score provides strong admission prospects at premier institutes such as AIIMS New Delhi, MAMC, and Safdarjung Hospital. Candidates can check the full list below

Colleges for 650+ Marks
Colleges for 650+ Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2026 result on July 16, 2026. As per the data, only 19 candidates have scored above 700 marks, and the candidates who have scored above 650 marks have a very good chance of getting into a top-tier government college in All India Quota (AIQ).
As per the official release by NTA, a total of 138 candidates scored above 690 marks out of 720, and a total of 1,492 candidates scored 650 and above. This is the strong position which will allow candidates to secure a seat in the most prestigious institutes, like AIIMS New Delhi or MAMC.

NEET 2026: Marks Vs Number of Students

In 2026, the result was tighter, as compared to the previous years. Topper has scored 715 out of 720 was obtained jointly by Aryan Gupta (Punjab) and Panshul Bansal (Haryana). Candidates can check the details below

  • 19 candidates scored above 700 out of 720
  • 138 candidates scored above 690 out of 720
  • 1,492 candidates scored 650 and above
  • 10,160 candidates scored 600 and above
  • 90,780 candidates scored 500 and above

NEET 2026: Top Colleges For 650 and Above Marks

As per the previous year's data analysis, top colleges comes under this marks range are AIIMS New Delhi, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, AIIMS Jammu, Govt Medical College, Kota, etc. Candidates can check the list below

AIIMS New Delhi

Govt. Medical College, Kozhikode

Medical College, Baroda, Vadodara

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

Medical College, Kolkata

AIIMS Jammu

JIPMER Puducherry

S.M.S. Medical College, Jaipur

S.C.B. Medical College, Cuttack

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru

ESIC Medical College, Faridabad

AIIMS Jodhpur

Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad

Govt. Medical College, Kota

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Dr. B.S.A. Medical College, Delhi

Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Mumbai

Government Medical College, Surat

AIIMS Guwahati

Medical College, Bhavnagar

AIIMS Rajkot

AIIMS Bibi Nagar, Hyderabad

Govt. Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai

Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai

NDMC Medical College, Delhi

Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGMER), Kolkata

Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh

AIIMS Bilaspur

Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad / Hyderabad

AIIMS Nagpur

AIIMS Bathinda

Grant Medical College & Sir J.J. Hospital, Mumbai

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences & Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi

B.J. Government Medical College, Pune

M.G.M. Medical College, Indore

AIIMS Bhopal

Govt. Medical College, Srinagar

Government Medical College, Omandurar, Chennai

KGMC, Lucknow

Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore

Dr. S.N. Medical College, Jodhpur

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

AIIMS Patna

RUHS College of Medical Sciences, Jaipur

University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

Stanley Medical College, Chennai

Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner

B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad

AIIMS Raipur

Govt. Medical College, Tirunelveli

AIIMS Rishikesh

AIIMS Gorakhpur

Chengalpattu Medical College, Chengalpattu

Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi

AIIMS Kalyani

Tamil Nadu Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Chennai

Madras Medical College, Chennai

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU, Aligarh

Mysore Medical & Research Institute, Mysore

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Univ., Manipal

Govt. Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem

AIIMS Mangalagiri, Mangalagiri (Guntur)

Govt. Medical College, Kottayam

Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

    

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Jul 28, 2026, 16:09 IST

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