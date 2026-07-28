NEET 2026 Result: Top Colleges and Rank Table for 650+ Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2026 result on July 16, 2026. As per the data, only 19 candidates have scored above 700 marks, and the candidates who have scored above 650 marks have a very good chance of getting into a top-tier government college in All India Quota (AIQ).

As per the official release by NTA, a total of 138 candidates scored above 690 marks out of 720, and a total of 1,492 candidates scored 650 and above. This is the strong position which will allow candidates to secure a seat in the most prestigious institutes, like AIIMS New Delhi or MAMC.

NEET 2026: Marks Vs Number of Students

In 2026, the result was tighter, as compared to the previous years. Topper has scored 715 out of 720 was obtained jointly by Aryan Gupta (Punjab) and Panshul Bansal (Haryana). Candidates can check the details below