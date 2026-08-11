NEET Cutoff 2026: Top MBBS Colleges In Tamil Nadu
Candidates can check the NEET Cutoff 2026 for premier MBBS institutions across Tamil Nadu by analysing expected trends and previous years' opening and closing ranks to evaluate their admission chances. Aspiring medical students can consider these cutoffs to build a college preference list for the upcoming counselling rounds.
Tamil Nadu is one of the popular destinations for candidates seeking MBBS admission through NEET UG. The state has several reputed government and private medical colleges, including Madras Medical College, Stanley Medical College, Coimbatore Medical College and Christian Medical College, Vellore. The NEET cutoff 2026 for Tamil Nadu depends on factors such as NEET scores, candidate ranks, seat availability, category and counselling rounds.
The official NEET UG 2026 result has already been released, while the college-wise admission cutoffs will be announced during counselling.
Also check: MBBS Vs BDS Vs BAMS: Which Medical Course Offers Better Salary, Career Growth And Future Scope?
NEET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Cutoff for Top Colleges
This table highlights the previous year’s NEET cutoff ranks for top medical colleges. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- Madras Medical College, Chennai: 260-695
- Madurai Medical College: 303-2508
- Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore: 673-3,237
- Stanley Medical College, Chennai: 709-1,258
- Government Medical College, Omandurar, Chennai: 1,296-2,131
- Government Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai: 1,399-1,758
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Course
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
260
|
695
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
303
|
2,508
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
673
|
3,237
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
709
|
1,258
|
Government Medical College, Omandurar, Chennai
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
1,296
|
2,131
|
Government Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
1,399
|
1,758
|
Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
1,487
|
4,545
|
Thanjavur Medical College, Thanjavur
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
1,949
|
4,073
|
Government Medical College, Tirunelveli
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
2,503
|
5,514
|
Government Medical College & Hospital, Pudukkottai
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
10,984
|
11,149
Factors Affecting Tamil Nadu NEET Cutoff 2026
Candidates should consider the following factors while predicting their selection chances:
1. NEET rank: A better All India Rank improves the chances of getting a preferred college.
2. Category: Cutoffs differ according to categories and reservation policies.
3. College preference: Highly preferred colleges generally close at better ranks.
4. Counselling round: The closing rank can change from one round to another.
5. Seat availability: The number of MBBS seats available in a college directly affects competition.
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.