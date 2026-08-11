NEET Cutoff 2026: Top MBBS Colleges In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is one of the popular destinations for candidates seeking MBBS admission through NEET UG. The state has several reputed government and private medical colleges, including Madras Medical College, Stanley Medical College, Coimbatore Medical College and Christian Medical College, Vellore. The NEET cutoff 2026 for Tamil Nadu depends on factors such as NEET scores, candidate ranks, seat availability, category and counselling rounds.

The official NEET UG 2026 result has already been released, while the college-wise admission cutoffs will be announced during counselling.

Also check: MBBS Vs BDS Vs BAMS: Which Medical Course Offers Better Salary, Career Growth And Future Scope?

NEET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Cutoff for Top Colleges

This table highlights the previous year’s NEET cutoff ranks for top medical colleges. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):