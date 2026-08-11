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NEET Cutoff 2026: Top MBBS Colleges In Tamil Nadu

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 18:15 IST

Candidates can check the NEET Cutoff 2026 for premier MBBS institutions across Tamil Nadu by analysing expected trends and previous years' opening and closing ranks to evaluate their admission chances. Aspiring medical students can consider these cutoffs to build a college preference list for the upcoming counselling rounds. 

NEET Cutoff 2026: Top MBBS Colleges In Tamil Nadu
NEET Cutoff 2026: Top MBBS Colleges In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is one of the popular destinations for candidates seeking MBBS admission through NEET UG. The state has several reputed government and private medical colleges, including Madras Medical College, Stanley Medical College, Coimbatore Medical College and Christian Medical College, Vellore. The NEET cutoff 2026 for Tamil Nadu depends on factors such as NEET scores, candidate ranks, seat availability, category and counselling rounds.

The official NEET UG 2026 result has already been released, while the college-wise admission cutoffs will be announced during counselling. 

Also check: MBBS Vs BDS Vs BAMS: Which Medical Course Offers Better Salary, Career Growth And Future Scope? 

NEET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Cutoff for Top Colleges

This table highlights the previous year’s NEET cutoff ranks for top medical colleges. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • Madras Medical College, Chennai: 260-695
  • Madurai Medical College: 303-2508
  • Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore: 673-3,237
  • Stanley Medical College, Chennai: 709-1,258
  • Government Medical College, Omandurar, Chennai: 1,296-2,131
  • Government Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai: 1,399-1,758

College Name

Quota

Course

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Madras Medical College, Chennai

All India

MBBS

260

695

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

All India

MBBS

303

2,508

Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore

All India

MBBS

673

3,237

Stanley Medical College, Chennai

All India

MBBS

709

1,258

Government Medical College, Omandurar, Chennai

All India

MBBS

1,296

2,131

Government Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai

All India

MBBS

1,399

1,758

Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem

All India

MBBS

1,487

4,545

Thanjavur Medical College, Thanjavur

All India

MBBS

1,949

4,073

Government Medical College, Tirunelveli

All India

MBBS

2,503

5,514

Government Medical College & Hospital, Pudukkottai

All India

MBBS

10,984

11,149

Factors Affecting Tamil Nadu NEET Cutoff 2026

Candidates should consider the following factors while predicting their selection chances:

1. NEET rank: A better All India Rank improves the chances of getting a preferred college.

2. Category: Cutoffs differ according to categories and reservation policies.

3. College preference: Highly preferred colleges generally close at better ranks.

4. Counselling round: The closing rank can change from one round to another.

5. Seat availability: The number of MBBS seats available in a college directly affects competition.

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Aug 11, 2026, 18:15 IST

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