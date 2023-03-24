NEET UG 2023: How To Ace NEET Exam Using New Age Technology

NEET UG 2023 is conducted every year by NTA for admission to various government and private medical courses. It is the most challenging and toughest exam in India in which approx 17 to 20 lakh students participate every year to secure admission into undergraduate colleges.
Many NEET aspirants are still doing preparation with old studying methods that can create a chance to miss their dream seat. At that time taking help from new-age technology such as the online NEET test series can be the right choice to increase the chance to secure a seat in their dream college or course. A NEET test series helps students to understand the exam strategy, NEET syllabus and also gives NEET aspirants a real exam experience.
Online Study: With the advent of the internet, online coaching has become the new norm for NEET UG 2023 preparation. NEET aspirants get access to live classes, recorded lectures, and study material from the comfort of their houses. The benefits of online learning are numerous, it saves time and money as NEET aspirants don’t have to travel for coaching classes. Additional online test series for NEET exam offer customized study plans and feedback, which helps students to identify their strengths and weaknesses.
NEET UG 2023: Popular Test Series
Below we have listed some of the top-ranked sites that are popular to provide great study material and online courses/NEET test series to give the right direction to all NEET aspirants.
|Website
|Course
|Course Fee
|Course Fee With Discount
|Allen Career Institute
|Major Test Series for NEET (UG) with NEET 10 Year Papers with Hints/Solutions
|2600
|2600
|neetprep.com
|NEET 2023
|11269
|7212
|Vedantu
|NEET 2023 Crash Course
|9250
|8325
|Aakash BYJU'S
|One Year All India Aakash Test Series AIATS for NEET 2023
|8400
|5439
|Unacademy
|NEET UG Subscription
|4000/Month
|4000/Month
NEET UG 2023: Aakash NEET Test Series 2023
As you upper seen there are many popular options for the NEET test series but Aaksh is the most reliable option in this list and also is most popular among NEET aspirants. Aakash test series for NEET UG 2023 claims to provide high study material and the latest concept clear technology.
Here we are giving one of the most reviewed Aakash test series for the NEET exam 2023 that will help you to cover your NEET syllabus.
-
One Year All India Aakash Test Series AIATS for NEET 2023
The One Year All India Aakash Test Series AIATS for NEET 2023 is the perfect pick for 12 pass-outs NEET aspirants. Aakash NEET test series gives students a real-time experience of the NEET exams that lie ahead of them with the best NEET preparations. They answer the same level of questions within the same time limit. It has 12 tests, which include 1 Practice, 7 Part & a 4full syllabus.
Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to educational sites.