NEET UG 2023: How To Ace NEET Exam Using New Age Technology

NEET UG 2023: The new way of education is transforming NEET preparation in unprecedented ways. Attempting online coaching, NEET test series, mock test series, and more new-age technology are just a few examples of how technology is making NEET UG 2023 preparation more accessible, efficient, and effective.

NEET UG 2023 is conducted every year by NTA for admission to various government and private medical courses. It is the most challenging and toughest exam in India in which approx 17 to 20 lakh students participate every year to secure admission into undergraduate colleges. 

 

Many NEET aspirants are still doing preparation with old studying methods that can create a chance to miss their dream seat. At that time taking help from new-age technology such as the online NEET test series can be the right choice to increase the chance to secure a seat in their dream college or course. A NEET test series helps students to understand the exam strategy, NEET syllabus and also gives NEET aspirants a real exam experience. 

 

Online Study: With the advent of the internet, online coaching has become the new norm for NEET UG 2023 preparation. NEET aspirants get access to live classes, recorded lectures, and study material from the comfort of their houses. The benefits of online learning are numerous, it saves time and money as NEET aspirants don’t have to travel for coaching classes. Additional online test series for NEET exam offer customized study plans and feedback, which helps students to identify their strengths and weaknesses. 

NEET UG 2023: Popular Test Series 

Below we have listed some of the top-ranked sites that are popular to provide great study material and online courses/NEET test series to give the right direction to all NEET aspirants. 

 

Website  Course  Course Fee  Course Fee With Discount 
Allen Career Institute Major Test Series for NEET (UG) with NEET 10 Year Papers with Hints/Solutions 2600 2600
neetprep.com NEET 2023 11269 7212
Vedantu NEET 2023 Crash Course 9250 8325
Aakash BYJU'S One Year All India Aakash Test Series AIATS for NEET 2023 8400 5439
Unacademy  NEET UG Subscription 4000/Month 4000/Month

NEET UG 2023: Aakash NEET Test Series 2023

As you upper seen there are many popular options for the NEET test series but Aaksh is the most reliable option in this list and also is most popular among NEET aspirants.  Aakash test series for NEET UG 2023 claims to provide high study material and the latest concept clear technology. 

Here we are giving one of the most reviewed Aakash test series for the NEET exam 2023 that will help you to cover your NEET syllabus

  1. One Year All India Aakash Test Series AIATS for NEET 2023

Get more details

 

The One Year All India Aakash Test Series AIATS for NEET 2023 is the perfect pick for 12 pass-outs NEET aspirants. Aakash NEET test series gives students a real-time experience of the NEET exams that lie ahead of them with the best NEET preparations. They answer the same level of questions within the same time limit. It has 12 tests, which include 1 Practice, 7 Part & a 4full syllabus. 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to educational sites. 

FAQ

What is the NEET exam in India for?

NEET UG 2023 formerly the AIPMT, is an all-India pre-medical entrance test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate MBBS, BDS, and BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc. courses in government and private institutions.

Last date of NEET UG 2023 application?

The last date to submit the NEET UG 2023 application form is April 6, 11.50 PM.

Is NEET conducted twice a year?

No, NTA conducts the NEET UG exam once every year.
