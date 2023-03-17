NEET UG 2023: NTA Clarification On ST, SC Cut Off Date; Get Details Inside

NEET UG 2023: As per the latest update NTA clarified that no such cutoff date is applicable in the SC/ST certificate format given in Appendix-XA, nor in the online application form for NEET 2023 exam.

NEET UG 2023: The NTA has notified that no cut-off date is applicable for SC and ST certificates for NEET UG 2023. NEET 2023 notification has been amended accordingly, the National Test Agency informed.

The NTA said, “With respect to the Information Bulletin for NEET UG 2023, it is clarified that no cutoff date for SC/ST certificate in favor of concerned NEET aspirants has been stipulated,” the official notification stated. In the notification, NTA said that clause 6.2.3 of the bulletin for NEET UG 2023 has been amended accordingly. Even para (1) and para (2) of the Appendix-XB in the detailed bulletin have been updated as well.

As per the NEET 2023 reservation policy, 15% of seats in every course are reserved for SC and 7.5% of seats for ST, and 5% of seats in each of GEN, GEN-EWS, OBCNCL, SC, and ST category seats for PWD candidates. Candidates will have to register online at neet.nta.nic.in 2023 before the last date of NEET UG 2023 registration.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Parliament that there has been an increase of 97 percent in MBBS seats.

