NEFDI Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Jr Executive Officer Call Letter Link Here

NEFDI Admit Card 2022: North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFI) issued the admit cards to the candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Executive Officer (JEO) on its official website, i.e. nedfi.com. The candidates can download NEFDI JEO Admit Card through the NEFDI Admit Card Link provided in this article. NEFDI Admit Card Link is also provided in this article for the convenience of candidates.

NEFDI Admit Card Download Link

NEFDI Exam Pattern

The mode of exam is online. Candidates can check the exam pattern below:

Subjects Number of Questions Marks Time

General English 20 20 1 hour and 30 minutes General Knowledge, Economy, and Banking Awareness. 30 30 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation 25 25 Reasoning Ability 25 25

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

How to Download NEFDI Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the website of the NEFDI, which is nedfi.com and then go to 'Advertisement for the post of Junior Executive Officers (JEO) – Admit Card Available for Download Now' Click on the admit card provided on the official website, ‘Download Admir Card’ given under 'Advertisement for the post of Junior Executive Officers (JEO) – Admit Card Available for Download Now' Enter your User ID and Password Download NEFDI Jr Executive Office Admit Card

The candidate who scores minimum cut-off marks (decided based on ranking) or above in the written test will be called for Group Discussion and Personal Interview. Final selection will be done on the basis of a written examination, group discussion, and interview taken together in order of merit.