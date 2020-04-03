NEIGRIHMS Jr Resident Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for Junior Resident Doctor Posts

NEIGRIHMS Jr Resident Recruitment 2020: North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) has invited applications for Junior Resident Posts on contractual basis. Eligible applicants can apply for the posts on or before 08 April 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application - 08 April 202 (Wednesday) upto 5:30 PM

NEIGRIHMS Junior Resident Doctor Vacancy Details

Junior Resident Doctor - 8 Posts

Scale of Pay:

B/Pay Rs.56, 100/-Level 10 and Cell-1 (revised) plus NPA and other allowances as admissible under rScunder rules

S under rules

rules

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Resident Doctor Job

Educational Qualification :

Medical qualification included in the Schedule - I & II of the 3rd Schedule.

Satisfactory completion of the compulsory internship.

Candidate must be registered with the Central/ State Medical Council.

Age Limit:

30 Years (as on 08.04.2020)

How to apply for NEIGRIHMS Jr Resident Recruitment 2020

Eligible candidates may send their application in plain paper along with scanned copy of their certificates by email to neigri.eii@gmail.com. The last date for submission of application is 08 April 2020 till 5:30 PM. Candidates who have been sponsored by the Govt. of Meghalaya for MBBS programme are required to produce NOC from t he Govt. of Meghalaya, failing which their application w ill not be considered.





