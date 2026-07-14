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Netaji Subhash Engineering College WBJEE Cutoff 2026: Check Branch-Wise Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 19:52 IST

Netaji Subhash Engineering College has started for engineering courses. Candidates aiming to get admission to the institute can check for opening and closing ranks for core engineering branches as per the Round 1 cutoff. Also check admission possibilities through WBJEE seats and JEE Main seat types.

Netaji Subhash Engineering College WBJEE Cutoff 2026: Check Branch-Wise Ranks
Netaji Subhash Engineering College WBJEE Cutoff 2026: Check Branch-Wise Ranks

Candidates can check for Netaji Subhash Engineering College opening and closing rank based on WBJEE results. Round 1 of the admission process is completed, and Round 2 registration has started on the official portal at wbjeeb.nic.in. Based on the opening and closing ranks candidates can assess the options for admission to NSE college. During Round 1, Computer Science Engineering seat allocation ended at 23242 (for the open category under WBJEE seats). While admission through JEE Main rank ended around 147184. This offers clarity as to the type of seat option offered at the college. 

Candidates can check through the options by analyzing the branch-wise opening and closing rank shared below. 

NSE 2026 Opening and Closing Ranks: Open Category WBJEE Seat

Check opening and closing ranks for admission to Netaji Subhash Engineering for open-category candidates. The ranks are shared for WBJEE seats. Candidates from across the country can get into the college through WBJEE scores. Refer to the table shared below for a detailed list of branches along with their OR and CR.

Program

Seat Type

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Computer Science & Engineering

WBJEE Seats

All India

7263

23242

Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning)

WBJEE Seats

All India

8151

35359

Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)

WBJEE Seats

All India

14117

37992

Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)

WBJEE Seats

All India

12004

38686

Information Technology

WBJEE Seats

All India

11246

38765

COMPUTER SCIENCE AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

WBJEE Seats

All India

15895

40799

COMPUTER SCIENCE & ENGINEERING (INTERNET OF THINGS)

WBJEE Seats

All India

21494

43328

Electronics & Communication Engineering

WBJEE Seats

All India

6389

46162

Artificial Intelligence And Data Science

WBJEE Seats

All India

16202

47897

Computer Science And Business System

WBJEE Seats

All India

26714

48489

Electrical Engineering

WBJEE Seats

All India

20882

60149

Mechanical Engineering

WBJEE Seats

All India

15531

61208

Civil Engineering

WBJEE Seats

All India

13845

66493

ELECTRICAL & COMPUTER ENGINEERING

WBJEE Seats

All India

16835

71879

Applied Electronics And Instrumentation Engineering

WBJEE Seats

All India

41862

72723

Biomedical Engineering

WBJEE Seats

All India

6179

80930

NSE 2026: Opening and Closing Rank Open Category: JEE Main Seat

The table shares opening and closing ranks specific to open category candidates. Candidates from around the country can apply to the college if their JEE Main ranks range between the opening and closing ranks for specific branches. 

For example, if a candidate has secured a JEE Main rank within 61582 and 147184, they are eligible for admission to the program under the JEE Main seat type. Check the table shared below to access a detailed list. 

Program

Seat Type

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Computer Science & Engineering

JEE(Main) Seats

All India

61582

147184

Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning)

JEE(Main) Seats

All India

114979

204112

Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)

JEE(Main) Seats

All India

211101

245311

COMPUTER SCIENCE AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

JEE(Main) Seats

All India

169575

249913

Information Technology

JEE(Main) Seats

All India

163378

256483

Electronics & Communication Engineering

JEE(Main) Seats

All India

179378

264714

Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)

JEE(Main) Seats

All India

235804

272065

Artificial Intelligence And Data Science

JEE(Main) Seats

All India

156606

293295

COMPUTER SCIENCE & ENGINEERING (INTERNET OF THINGS)

JEE(Main) Seats

All India

188242

299945

Mechanical Engineering

JEE(Main) Seats

All India

207784

309575

Computer Science And Business System

JEE(Main) Seats

All India

304900

312389

Electrical Engineering

JEE(Main) Seats

All India

306270

345622

Applied Electronics And Instrumentation Engineering

JEE(Main) Seats

All India

241670

366704

Civil Engineering

JEE(Main) Seats

All India

324599

379454

ELECTRICAL & COMPUTER ENGINEERING

JEE(Main) Seats

All India

219340

415334

Biomedical Engineering

JEE(Main) Seats

All India

136486

464110

NSE 2026: Opening and Closing Rank (EWS Category) Home State 

Candidates who have completed their class 12th within the state can take admission based on the home state quota under the WBJEE seat type. Shared below is the opening and closing ranks for admission to engineering branches. The table specifically share Round 1 OR and CR for EWS (Economically Weaker Section) candidates to estimate admission chances as per their WBJEE scores. 

Program

Seat Type

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Information Technology

WBJEE Seats

Home State

EWS

38820

38820

Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)

WBJEE Seats

Home State

EWS

72180

72180

Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning)

WBJEE Seats

Home State

EWS

49302

80097

Electrical Engineering

WBJEE Seats

Home State

EWS

81244

81244

Electronics & Communication Engineering

WBJEE Seats

Home State

EWS

84620

84691

Computer Science & Engineering

WBJEE Seats

Home State

EWS

32611

85696

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 14, 2026, 19:52 IST

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