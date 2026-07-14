Netaji Subhash Engineering College WBJEE Cutoff 2026: Check Branch-Wise Ranks
Netaji Subhash Engineering College has started for engineering courses. Candidates aiming to get admission to the institute can check for opening and closing ranks for core engineering branches as per the Round 1 cutoff. Also check admission possibilities through WBJEE seats and JEE Main seat types.
Candidates can check for Netaji Subhash Engineering College opening and closing rank based on WBJEE results. Round 1 of the admission process is completed, and Round 2 registration has started on the official portal at wbjeeb.nic.in. Based on the opening and closing ranks candidates can assess the options for admission to NSE college. During Round 1, Computer Science Engineering seat allocation ended at 23242 (for the open category under WBJEE seats). While admission through JEE Main rank ended around 147184. This offers clarity as to the type of seat option offered at the college.
Candidates can check through the options by analyzing the branch-wise opening and closing rank shared below.
NSE 2026 Opening and Closing Ranks: Open Category WBJEE Seat
Check opening and closing ranks for admission to Netaji Subhash Engineering for open-category candidates. The ranks are shared for WBJEE seats. Candidates from across the country can get into the college through WBJEE scores. Refer to the table shared below for a detailed list of branches along with their OR and CR.
|
Program
|
Seat Type
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
WBJEE Seats
|
All India
|
7263
|
23242
|
Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning)
|
WBJEE Seats
|
All India
|
8151
|
35359
|
Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)
|
WBJEE Seats
|
All India
|
14117
|
37992
|
Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)
|
WBJEE Seats
|
All India
|
12004
|
38686
|
Information Technology
|
WBJEE Seats
|
All India
|
11246
|
38765
|
COMPUTER SCIENCE AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
|
WBJEE Seats
|
All India
|
15895
|
40799
|
COMPUTER SCIENCE & ENGINEERING (INTERNET OF THINGS)
|
WBJEE Seats
|
All India
|
21494
|
43328
|
Electronics & Communication Engineering
|
WBJEE Seats
|
All India
|
6389
|
46162
|
Artificial Intelligence And Data Science
|
WBJEE Seats
|
All India
|
16202
|
47897
|
Computer Science And Business System
|
WBJEE Seats
|
All India
|
26714
|
48489
|
Electrical Engineering
|
WBJEE Seats
|
All India
|
20882
|
60149
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
WBJEE Seats
|
All India
|
15531
|
61208
|
Civil Engineering
|
WBJEE Seats
|
All India
|
13845
|
66493
|
ELECTRICAL & COMPUTER ENGINEERING
|
WBJEE Seats
|
All India
|
16835
|
71879
|
Applied Electronics And Instrumentation Engineering
|
WBJEE Seats
|
All India
|
41862
|
72723
|
Biomedical Engineering
|
WBJEE Seats
|
All India
|
6179
|
80930
NSE 2026: Opening and Closing Rank Open Category: JEE Main Seat
The table shares opening and closing ranks specific to open category candidates. Candidates from around the country can apply to the college if their JEE Main ranks range between the opening and closing ranks for specific branches.
For example, if a candidate has secured a JEE Main rank within 61582 and 147184, they are eligible for admission to the program under the JEE Main seat type. Check the table shared below to access a detailed list.
|
Program
|
Seat Type
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
JEE(Main) Seats
|
All India
|
61582
|
147184
|
Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning)
|
JEE(Main) Seats
|
All India
|
114979
|
204112
|
Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)
|
JEE(Main) Seats
|
All India
|
211101
|
245311
|
COMPUTER SCIENCE AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
|
JEE(Main) Seats
|
All India
|
169575
|
249913
|
Information Technology
|
JEE(Main) Seats
|
All India
|
163378
|
256483
|
Electronics & Communication Engineering
|
JEE(Main) Seats
|
All India
|
179378
|
264714
|
Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)
|
JEE(Main) Seats
|
All India
|
235804
|
272065
|
Artificial Intelligence And Data Science
|
JEE(Main) Seats
|
All India
|
156606
|
293295
|
COMPUTER SCIENCE & ENGINEERING (INTERNET OF THINGS)
|
JEE(Main) Seats
|
All India
|
188242
|
299945
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
JEE(Main) Seats
|
All India
|
207784
|
309575
|
Computer Science And Business System
|
JEE(Main) Seats
|
All India
|
304900
|
312389
|
Electrical Engineering
|
JEE(Main) Seats
|
All India
|
306270
|
345622
|
Applied Electronics And Instrumentation Engineering
|
JEE(Main) Seats
|
All India
|
241670
|
366704
|
Civil Engineering
|
JEE(Main) Seats
|
All India
|
324599
|
379454
|
ELECTRICAL & COMPUTER ENGINEERING
|
JEE(Main) Seats
|
All India
|
219340
|
415334
|
Biomedical Engineering
|
JEE(Main) Seats
|
All India
|
136486
|
464110
NSE 2026: Opening and Closing Rank (EWS Category) Home State
Candidates who have completed their class 12th within the state can take admission based on the home state quota under the WBJEE seat type. Shared below is the opening and closing ranks for admission to engineering branches. The table specifically share Round 1 OR and CR for EWS (Economically Weaker Section) candidates to estimate admission chances as per their WBJEE scores.
|
Program
|
Seat Type
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Information Technology
|
WBJEE Seats
|
Home State
|
EWS
|
38820
|
38820
|
Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)
|
WBJEE Seats
|
Home State
|
EWS
|
72180
|
72180
|
Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning)
|
WBJEE Seats
|
Home State
|
EWS
|
49302
|
80097
|
Electrical Engineering
|
WBJEE Seats
|
Home State
|
EWS
|
81244
|
81244
|
Electronics & Communication Engineering
|
WBJEE Seats
|
Home State
|
EWS
|
84620
|
84691
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
WBJEE Seats
|
Home State
|
EWS
|
32611
|
85696
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.