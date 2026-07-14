Netaji Subhash Engineering College WBJEE Cutoff 2026: Check Branch-Wise Ranks

Candidates can check for Netaji Subhash Engineering College opening and closing rank based on WBJEE results. Round 1 of the admission process is completed, and Round 2 registration has started on the official portal at wbjeeb.nic.in. Based on the opening and closing ranks candidates can assess the options for admission to NSE college. During Round 1, Computer Science Engineering seat allocation ended at 23242 (for the open category under WBJEE seats). While admission through JEE Main rank ended around 147184. This offers clarity as to the type of seat option offered at the college.

Candidates can check through the options by analyzing the branch-wise opening and closing rank shared below.

NSE 2026 Opening and Closing Ranks: Open Category WBJEE Seat

Check opening and closing ranks for admission to Netaji Subhash Engineering for open-category candidates. The ranks are shared for WBJEE seats. Candidates from across the country can get into the college through WBJEE scores. Refer to the table shared below for a detailed list of branches along with their OR and CR.